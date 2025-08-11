3 Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 for Long-Term Growth

If you just have a couple thousand to invest, these three are worth your consideration.

If you’ve got $5,000 ready to put to work in the market and the patience to let it grow, a few Canadian names look like they could reward you for years to come. They aren’t quick flips or speculative flyers. These are well-established Canadian stocks with strong growth potential, solid business models, and room to expand their reach. Right now, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), Air Canada (TSX:AC), and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) each offer a different way to tap into long-term market trends without having to overthink your timing.

ATD

Couche-Tard has been a quiet Canadian growth machine for decades, and its latest quarter showed it’s still a steady operator even when conditions get tricky. The convenience store giant reported merchandise revenue growth in Canada and Europe, with Canadian same-store sales up 3.5% year over year. Fuel volumes in Canada also rose 3.7%, offsetting softer U.S. numbers.

While adjusted earnings per share (EPS) dipped 4.2% from last year, the company is still highly profitable with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 17.5 and a return on equity above 18%. Couche-Tard’s scale, disciplined cost control, and ability to integrate acquisitions like its TotalEnergies assets keep it positioned for steady expansion.

Risks here are tied to fuel margins and discretionary spending, but its global network gives it flexibility to adapt. Over time, the combination of share buybacks, dividend growth, and operational efficiencies has the potential to turn even modest growth into impressive shareholder returns.

AC

Air Canada has had to navigate turbulence before, but it’s now flying with a healthier balance sheet and a clearer growth runway. Now that we’ve got all the puns out of the way, let’s look at earnings.

In its second quarter, the airline posted operating revenue of $5.6 billion, up 2% from last year, along with an operating margin of 7.4%. Premium revenues climbed 5%, showing customers are still willing to pay up for better service. Operationally, the airline led major North American carriers in on-time performance for May and June, a win for brand reputation.

The carrier also completed a $500 million share buyback during the quarter and has a leverage ratio of 1.4, which gives it more breathing room than in the past. Looking ahead, Air Canada expects to expand capacity up to 3.8% in the third quarter and is sticking with its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of $3.2 to $3.6 billion. If travel demand remains steady, the stock’s relatively low forward P/E under 10 could make it a compelling long-term hold.

Teck

Teck Resources offers a very different kind of growth story, one rooted in the long-term need for copper. The Canadian stock’s second quarter brought in adjusted EBITDA of $722 million, with copper production holding steady at just over 109,000 tonnes. The big news was the approval of its Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project, which will keep production going until 2046 with an average output of 132,000 tonnes per year.

Teck has been aggressive about returning cash to shareholders, repurchasing $1 billion worth of shares so far this year. It also holds $4.8 billion in cash and has total liquidity of $8.9 billion, which gives it a buffer against commodity price swings. While earnings are vulnerable to copper price fluctuations and higher operating costs, the long-term demand story for copper could keep Teck well-positioned for decades.

Bottom line

With $5,000 split across these three names, you’d be tapping into three industries with very different economic drivers. That diversification helps balance risks, since each company’s performance depends on separate forces. None are immune to headwinds, but each has a clear growth path, disciplined capital allocation, and strong positioning in its sector.

The best part of a long-term approach is that you don’t need to catch the exact bottom or sell at the peak. With these Canadian stocks, the real value comes from holding through the cycles, letting dividends, buybacks, and earnings growth do the work. Five years from now, you might look back and be glad you put that $5,000 to work in three very different but equally promising Canadian growth stories.