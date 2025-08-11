Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Prediction: Buying Brookfield Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

Prediction: Buying Brookfield Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) has all the signs of a generational compounder.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock has been one of the TSX Index‘s best performers over the last 12 months. In that period, it has appreciated by 46% in price, while the TSX index it is a part of has appreciated just 25%. So, Brookfield has been outperforming by a considerable margin.

Why has Brookfield been doing so well?

It mainly comes down to two factors:

Big deals and solid earnings results.

Since spinning off its asset management subsidiary, Brookfield has embarked on many M&A deals. The corporation itself has been selling its assets to its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, while Brookfield Renewable Partners has inked deals with some of America’s biggest tech giants.

In May 2024, Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that it would supply 10.5 gigawatts of clean power to Microsoft. Later, Brookfield repeated the feat, inking a deal to supply $3 billion worth of hydro power to Google over a period of several years. Not every asset manager on the planet can boast big deals with companies like Microsoft and Google. Naturally, these deals increased interest in Brookfield stock when they were announced.

Recent earnings

Another factor that has increased investor interest in Brookfield stock this year has been the company’s earnings performance. Each of Brookfield’s most recent earnings releases has shown considerable growth in distributable earnings (DE), a cash flow-based measure of dividend-paying ability. In its most recent quarter, Brookfield delivered:

  • $0.80 in normalized DE per share, up 13% year over year.
  • $0.88 in DE per share without adjustments for asset sales, down 34.8%.
  • A 16% interest in fee-related earnings (FRE).
  • $272 million in reported net income, up 532%.
  • $177 worth of deployable capital, a record high for the company.

Overall, it was a solid showing. However, unlike the prior three quarterly releases, it was not a beat, so Brookfield stock declined in price after it came out. Nevertheless, the performance was pretty good in absolute terms.

Long-term performance

Brookfield’s long-term performance has also been pretty good. Over the last five years, it has compounded its revenue at 3.6%, its operating income at 15%, and its earnings per share (EPS) at 13.7% per year – a satisfactory showing on growth. Additionally, the company’s DE-based profit margin was 7.7% in the most recent quarter, indicating decent profitability.

Valuation

Last but not least, we can look at Brookfield’s valuation multiples to see how much investors are paying for all the growth and profitability described above.

At today’s price, Brookfield trades at about 14 times earnings (DE) and 2.3 times book value. These metrics indicate that the stock is valued more cheaply than most TSX stocks. However, the true price/book multiple may be considerably lower than what financial data platforms report. If you use the market value of Brookfield’s assets in place of their book value, then BN stock has a price-to-book ratio considerably lower than one, indicating serious undervaluation. So, there may be an opportunity here.

Foolish takeaway

Taking everything into account, Brookfield stock looks like a good value today. It’s profitable, it’s growing, and it has signed deals that will generate more growth in the future. I’m pretty happy to be holding Brookfield stock.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer solid growth potential. Moreover, they keep increasing their dividends in all market conditions.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.7% Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just need some stability, which is exactly what this dividend stock offers.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields today and trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Sneha Nahata

Here are two Canadian stocks that can transform your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine even with a modest $10,000 initial…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks can create massive income for investors for years to come.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Steal!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is making the right moves to becoming the growth leader in the industry.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks haven’t reduced or paused payouts for decades. Instead, they have increased payouts, and might make…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Structuring $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can receive consistent TFSA tax-free income with the proper structuring and right investment choices.

Read more »