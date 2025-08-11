Member Login
Home » Investing » These Were the 5 Hottest TSX Stocks Traded Last Week

These Were the 5 Hottest TSX Stocks Traded Last Week

Explore the latest developments in stocks influenced by Trump tariffs and gold miner earnings that affected the TSX.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Last week was full of action as Trump tariffs made the headlines once again. But they were mixed with earnings releases from gold miners, which made them the hottest TSX stocks traded last week.

Key events that shocked the stock market last week

To begin with, Statistics Canada’s July 2025 labour force survey, released on August 8, showed a 0.2% decline in the employment rate to 60.7%. This job data has increased the chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut in September.

The biggest climax came when the U.S. shocked everyone by imposing a 39% tariff on imports of one kilogram and 100-ounce (oz) gold bars from Switzerland. This shock sent gold futures for December delivery to an all-time high at $3,534.10 an ounce on the Comex, the world’s biggest futures market.

The focus on gold prices

As it is, gold prices have been soaring amidst geopolitical tensions, tariff-induced inflation, and accelerated buying by central banks worldwide. All this pushed global demand for gold to a historic high, thereby tightening global gold supply and driving prices higher.

These market dynamics benefited Canadian gold mining companies as they realized a higher price for their output. Even miners with high production costs achieved profitability, and that was visible in their latest second-quarter earnings.

The five hottest TSX stocks traded last week

On August 8, the following five stocks were the most traded on the TSX.

StocksTrading volume on August 8Average trading volumePercentage increase in Trading Volume
Lundin Gold1,915,836.0967,79898%
Pan American Silver Corp.1,666,149.01,152,87545%
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF1,612,242.0906,26278%
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.1,388,594.01,074,05929%
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.1,087,312.0740,02747%

Among the five, three gold stocks saw a significant jump in trading volume as they reported better-than-expected earnings.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) stock surged 21% last week in the run-up to second-quarter earnings. Its revenue surged 50% year over year to a record US$453 million and reported a positive free cash flow of US$236 million from -US$123 million last year. This remarkable turnaround came as the company sold 136,737 oz at an average realized gold price of US$3,361 per oz with all-in sustaining costs (AISCs) of US$927 per oz sold.

Pan American Silver 

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) stock surged 17.9% as it reported a net profit of US$189.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, overturning its last year’s net loss of US$21.4 million. Behind the turnaround was a higher realized gold price of US$3,305 per ounce, which more than offset the higher AISC of $1,611 per ounce.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) stock surged 9.05% as it reported a 68% jump in second-quarter revenue and a 139% jump in net profit. The strong earnings were driven by a 32% increase in the average realized gold equivalent price to US$3,318 per ounce.

The other stocks   

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) stock saw a 6% jump last week before ending the week with a 2.74% gain. One news item that pumped up trading volumes was its recovery of US$8 million from its engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the Zgounder Expansion Project.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSX:HNU) price fell 6.5% last week as natural gas prices fell despite a smaller-than-expected U.S. inventory build. The exchange-traded fund gives investors exposure to the daily price fluctuations of natural gas, allowing traders to capitalize on short-term trends. It saw a spike in trading volumes as prices trended down.

The coming week could see more trading in mining stocks as more companies release their earnings. Among them are names like Barrick Gold.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX eyes a weak open today with broad commodity declines overshadowing strong corporate results from the tech sector.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX looks to rebound today after Thursday’s pullback, with firmer commodity prices, more earnings, and domestic jobs data in focus.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX looks to hold its record-setting momentum today as earnings from heavyweights like Restaurant Brands, BCE, Brookfield, and Canadian…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months, the TSX faces a test of momentum today amid a flurry…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Stock Market

What Kinds of Stocks Are Smart to Own in a Recession?

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in 2025? These are just the stocks you want to hold when the economy starts to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 5

| Jitendra Parashar

With oil sliding, and investors still digesting trade concerns, the TSX may struggle for direction today despite strong corporate updates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may stay volatile today as falling metals and inflation concerns weigh ahead of key U.S. jobs data and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 31

| Jitendra Parashar

After its sharpest drop in over two months, the TSX could remain volatile today as investors weigh more key earnings…

Read more »