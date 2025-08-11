Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $7,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $7,000

This dividend stock not only has cash flowing in, but it also provides stellar income quarter after quarter.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
If you want your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to churn out steady income for years without constantly checking the market, you need a dividend stock that combines growth, stability, and reliable dividends. Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) checks all three boxes. And with $7,000 invested, it could be a strong building block for a cash-generating portfolio.

Sun Life

Sun Life isn’t just another insurance company. It’s a diversified global financial services giant with operations in Canada, the U.S., and high-growth Asian markets. In its latest quarter, it posted $1.015 billion in underlying net income, up 2% year over year, with a robust 17.6% return on equity. Assets under management (AUM) climbed to $1.54 trillion, driven by both wealth and asset management sales.

Right now, the dividend stock yields about 4.5% annually. That means $7,000 invested could bring in roughly $313 a year in tax-free income if held in a TFSA. And because Sun Life has a long history of steady dividend growth, those payments could rise over time without you adding another cent. Over the past five years, it’s averaged a dividend yield of 4%, but the current payout is above that, suggesting you’re locking in an attractive entry point.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$78.6489$3.52$313.28Quarterly$6,996.96

More to come

There are catalysts at play that could keep this income stream healthy. Sun Life is seeing strength in its Asian business, with record underlying net income in the region and a 15% jump in banc-assurance sales in markets like Hong Kong and India. Its asset management arm, including SLC Management and MFS, continues to gather assets and launch innovative investment products, which generate fee-based revenue that supports long-term dividend growth. The dividend stock is also leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) and digital initiatives to improve client service and efficiency, potentially lowering costs and boosting profits.

The balance sheet is another strength. With a life insurance capital adequacy test (LICAT) ratio of 151%, Sun Life is well-capitalized, giving it flexibility to grow organically, pursue acquisitions, and keep rewarding shareholders. It even repurchased nearly $400 million in shares last quarter. This supports earnings per share (EPS) growth over time.

Considerations

Of course, no dividend stock is risk-free. Sun Life’s fortunes are partly tied to market performance, which can affect asset management revenue. Economic slowdowns can also hit insurance sales and investment returns. And while Asian expansion is a growth driver, it also comes with exposure to regulatory and economic shifts in those markets. Still, the dividend stock’s global diversification and strong capital position provide a buffer against shocks.

At today’s valuation with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 10.6, Sun Life isn’t priced like a growth rocket, but rather as a steady compounder. For long-term TFSA investors, that’s exactly what you want. You’re not betting on overnight gains. You’re setting up a stream of tax-free cash that can grow through reinvestment and dividend hikes.

Bottom line

The beauty of a dividend stock like Sun Life in a TFSA is that it works quietly in the background. Those quarterly dividends land without a tax bill, and over time, reinvesting them can create a compounding effect that accelerates your wealth-building. Even if you never add more money, the combination of yield and growth can make a meaningful difference to your financial future.

Put simply, $7,000 in Sun Life today is a down payment on an income stream that could last for decades. You’re buying into a business with global reach, a history of rewarding shareholders, and the financial strength to keep doing it. The sooner you start, the more time your TFSA has to turn that investment into a reliable, tax-free cash machine.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

