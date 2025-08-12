Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 5.4% Monthly Canadian Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My Personal ATM

5.4% Monthly Canadian Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My Personal ATM

Northland Power offers nice monthly income and could work as a satellite holding and a personal ATM to help pay the bills.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Canadians are feeling the pressure of rising living costs — from groceries to gas to mortgage payments. For investors looking to boost their monthly cash flow, certain dividend-paying stocks can act like a personal ATM. One such gem? Northland Power (TSX:NPI) — a renewable utility offering a juicy 5.4% monthly dividend yield that helps put real dollars in your pocket.

Let’s explore why this stock is quietly becoming a cash-flow machine with long-term upside.

A renewable powerhouse with predictable income

Northland Power isn’t a household name, but it’s been quietly building an empire in clean energy for over 37 years. Its current portfolio generates 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of energy, with over 90% of its revenue under contract — locking in cash flow for about 15 years on a weighted-average basis.

The company specializes in wind energy, which makes up 78% of its portfolio (onshore, offshore, and solar), while the rest includes natural gas and cutting-edge battery storage. This strategic mix gives Northland both green credentials and revenue stability.

In May, the company completed the Oneida battery storage project in Ontario ahead of schedule and under budget — a rare feat in the capital-intensive utility sector. With a 250 megawatt (MW)/1,000 MW-hour capacity and 69% ownership, Northland now benefits from immediate cash flow from this facility. Investors noticed: the stock jumped roughly 20% after the project’s launch.

Two more game-changing projects are coming

Northland Power isn’t done. It’s currently building two major offshore wind farms:

  • Baltic Power (1.1 GW) in Poland: 49% ownership
  • Hai Long (1 GW) in Taiwan: 30.6% ownership

Hai Long, in particular, has long-term power-purchase agreements (PPAs) — contracts locked in for 20 years or longer, helping secure future income. Baltic Power is expected to begin generating revenue in 2026, with Hai Long following in 2026–2027. As these milestones are reached, investor confidence — and likely the stock price — could continue rising.

Despite the debt load (a 54% long-term debt-to-capital ratio), Northland maintains a solid BBB credit rating from S&P, affirming its investment-grade standing. Of course, risks remain: potential for construction delays, foreign exchange swings, and unpredictable weather can impact short-term performance.

A reliable dividend, month after month

At around $22 per share, Northland Power’s 5.4% yield equates to monthly income — something few Canadian stocks offer at this scale and paid out in this frequency. For every $10,000 invested, that’s $540 annually, paid out in 12 monthly deposits. It’s the kind of reliable cash flow that can help cover bills, offset inflation, or even top up a Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

The dividend looks sustainable too: its payout ratio over the last year was 80% of net income, but just 26% of free cash flow — providing a cushion and leaving room for reinvestment or debt reduction. Northland Power has paid a consistent dividend for over a decade, weathering market cycles and commodity swings. It’s not a high-flying growth stock, but it doesn’t need to be. For investors who value steady, monthly income with long-term upside, this stock acts like a personal ATM — reliable, quiet, and always on.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Northland Power. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife While It’s Below $46?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be down from its 52-week highs, but don't let that keep you from investing.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this growth stock, trading below its historical average, is one of the best investments you can buy today.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Stock Just Raised its Dividend: Is Now the Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock not only released strong earnings but increased its dividend for today's investors!

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $100,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian dividend stocks can provide a growing source of income in any portfolio. Here's where I would invest $100,000 today.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate Serious Passive Income Starting With Just $21,000

| Joey Frenette

Here's one investment I'd check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Grow $20K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $20,000 in this high-yield TSX stock could produce roughly $1,150.48 in annual passive income right now.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Income Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The healthcare sector is one of the best places to invest, especially for long-term dividends.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact Financial Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Intact Financial is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that should offer steady returns to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »