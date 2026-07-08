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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

This top Canadian dividend stock is down 13%, but its business still looks built for decades.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • A “forever stock” often comes from a durable business that keeps selling essentials.
  • North West Company (TSX:NWC) still offers a 3.3% yield while trading about 13% below its recent highs.
  • NWC's margin gains and hard-to-replace market position could support growth in the long run.

Everyone loves buying stocks after they’ve doubled. The problem is that’s usually when the easy money has already been made. A better strategy is finding fundamentally solid Canadian dividend stocks that have stumbled just enough to create a more attractive entry point without hurting their long-term outlook.

That’s exactly the situation with a top TSX-listed stock, North West Company (TSX:NWC), today. While its shares have pulled back from their recent high, the business continues to serve customers who depend on it every single day. Also, it’s one of those essential businesses that keep growing steadily and rewarding patient investors over time.

In this article, I’ll explain why this recent pullback could be an attractive opportunity to buy a high-quality dividend stock at a discount.

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises

Source: Getty Images

A retailer with a business built for staying power

If you don’t know it already, North West is a Winnipeg-based retailer that serves rural communities and urban neighbourhoods across Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. It sells food, everyday essentials, and general merchandise in markets where local presence matters a lot.

At the time of writing, NWC stock traded at $49.35 per share with a market cap of $2.4 billion. Although the stock has risen nearly 4% over the last year, it still sits roughly 13% below its 52-week high. At this market price, it also offers a dividend yield of around 3.3%, paid quarterly.

It is important to note that North West is not one of those retailers that depend on one hot product cycle or aggressive store expansion to keep moving forward. It is built around repeat purchases and essential goods, which helps give the business a sturdier base than many traditional retail companies could claim.

The latest quarter showed more resilience than weakness

In its latest quarter ended in April 2026, North West’s net earnings grew by 5.4% year-over-year (YoY) to $29.2 million. While its sales slipped 1.5% to $631.6 million, that decline was driven largely by foreign exchange effects and softer home market sales. On the brighter side, its food sales even edged 0.3% higher on a YoY basis, which says a lot about the stability of the company’s demand profile.

At the same time, the company’s profitability also held up well. North West’s gross profit rose 0.6% from a year ago to $215.3 million as the gross margin improved by 72 basis points, helped by a better assortment and procurement work under the company’s “Next 100” strategic initiative.

Why does it still look built for the long haul?

Even as consumer spending remained weak amid the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, North West keeps finding ways to protect margins, adapt its assortment, and work around external disruptions such as weather, transportation costs, and changing funding programs. Its international operations have also shown encouraging same-store sales momentum.

More importantly, North West serves communities where dependable access to food and household goods matters every day. That gives the business a level of relevance and customer stickiness that is hard for competitors to match. Add in a reliable dividend and a stock price that is still off its high, and this buying opportunity starts to look even more attractive.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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