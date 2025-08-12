Member Login
Home » Investing » Does Paramount Resources Really Have a 20% Ridiculously High Dividend Yield?

Does Paramount Resources Really Have a 20% Ridiculously High Dividend Yield?

Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) once had a very high dividend yield. Does it still have one?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve checked out Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) on various financial data platforms over the years, you might have seen the stock’s dividend yield reported as being as high as 19%. The current dividend rate ($0.05) actually only produces about a 3% yield; however, the stock has been known to occasionally make “special” payouts that have pushed the yield considerably higher. This year, the stock paid out $1.50 in regular dividends plus a $3 special dividend, which took the overall yield to 22% (using today’s share price). If those same payouts recurred today, they would produce a 22% dividend yield.

There is no guarantee that Paramount Resources will return to paying high dividends in the future. In fact, the future yield will likely be lower than the past yield. However, POU’s volatile dividend history makes for a great case study in how dividend yields are not always what they seem to be. In this article, I will explore Paramount Resources’ dividend history and its future dividend potential, and use my findings as a case study about the importance of scrutinizing dividend yields when analyzing stocks.

Current payout

Paramount Resources’ most recent dividend payout was $0.05. It was at this level for most of this year; however, there are two things to note here:

  1. Paramount Resources sometimes pays special dividends. The $3 per share special dividend would take POU’s yield to 22% if it were to recur indefinitely and the stock price didn’t change. The $12 return of capital that occurred around the same time – if counted as a dividend – would take the yield to well over 50%!
  2. In general, Paramount Resources’ dividend has tended to be volatile, with the regular monthly payout ranging between $0.05 and $0.15 over the last few years.

A note on returns of capital is in order here.

When a company returns capital to investors, that comes out of book value, not the company’s recurring earnings. Accordingly, it should cause the stock price to go down quite a bit if it’s a large return of capital. That’s exactly what we saw this year. So, as far as the extremely high estimates of Paramount Resources’ dividend go: no, those are not accurate.

Dividend sustainability

Having looked at what Paramount Resources has been paying in dividends, it’s time to explore the sustainability of the dividend.

In the trailing 12-month period, POU shares collectively paid out $189.5 million in dividends. In that period, the company earned $-246 million in free cash flow and $1.4 billion in profit. We therefore see a mixed picture on dividend sustainability, with the earnings-based payout ratio being very low, but the FCF payout ratio being negative.

Future potential

Since POU is paying out more in dividends than it brings in in FCF, the question of its dividend sustainability really depends on its future potential. A full analysis of the company’s prospects is beyond the scope of this article. However, as an oil exploration and production (E&P) company, the company’s future results are likely to be volatile, varying with the price of oil. Investors may do well long term, but are likely to see the dividend fluctuate. The volatility will probably be considerable.

Foolish takeaway on Paramount Resources

After reviewing everything considered in this article, I think Paramount Resources’ “true” dividend yield is 3%, not 20%. The apparently high trailing yield is because of non-recurring special dividends in the trailing 12-month period. Future payouts will likely be less than past ones.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact Financial Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Intact Financial is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that should offer steady returns to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Every Month: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks can power your portfolio with reliable monthly dividend income.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Change Your Bank Account From Embarrassing to Enviable With These Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to give your bank account a lift? Here's a trio of dividend stocks that will boost your income in…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

CN Railway Was the First Stock I Ever Bought: Here’s How it Turned Out

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) was the first stock I bought in my current portfolio.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Want to Give Your Family the Financial Security You Never Had Growing Up? 2 Stocks to Help

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian stocks offer the balance of reliable income and long-term growth that could strengthen your family’s financial future.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is the Reduced 5.2% Dividend Yield Really Safe?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a dividend cut and poor performance, what should investors consider for BCE stock?

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

3.5% Monthly Cash! This Dividend Stock is My Financial Freedom Ticket

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Chartwell Retirement Residences – a reliable dividend stock to help fund your financial freedom as it benefits from the aging…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only has cash flowing in, but it also provides stellar income quarter after quarter.

Read more »