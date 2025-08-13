How I’d Create $250 in Monthly Income With a $51,750 TFSA Investment

This dividend stock remains one of the best options for investors looking for stable passive income each and every month.

If you’ve ever wondered how to turn a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a steady monthly paycheque, the answer might be simpler than you think. Industrial real estate has been one of the most resilient property classes in Canada over the past decade, and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) has positioned itself as one of the sector’s leaders. With a solid investment, the math for $250 in monthly income becomes surprisingly straightforward.

About Dream

Dream Industrial owns and manages a portfolio of industrial properties across Canada and Europe, with tenants ranging from logistics operators to manufacturers. The demand story here has been strong for years, thanks to the shift toward e-commerce, supply chain optimization, and limited new supply in prime urban markets. Even as economic conditions tightened over the last year, Dream Industrial kept leasing momentum high. In the first quarter of 2025, it completed 1.5 million square feet of new leases and renewals at a weighted average rental spread of 23.1%, with Ontario and Québec posting particularly strong gains.

Financially, the trust’s performance has been solid despite some market headwinds. Funds from operations per unit rose 5.8% year over year in Q1, and net rental income climbed 6.8%. These gains came even as net income dropped, largely due to fair value changes in its properties. Occupancy held steady at 95.4%, and management expects further income growth as new leases in its development projects kick in. The trust’s net asset value (NAV) per unit remains near $16.76, well above its current market price, suggesting investors are buying at a discount to the underlying real estate value.

A strong dividend

The key attraction for income investors is the distribution. Dream Industrial currently pays $0.70 annually per unit, translating to a yield of about 5.7% at recent prices near $12.03. That’s paid monthly, making it ideal for anyone seeking predictable cash flow. To generate $250 per month, or $3,000 annually, you’d need roughly 4,286 units. At $12.08 per unit, that’s just over $51,750.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.08 4,286 $0.70 $3,000.20 Monthly $51,751.88

With the trust’s history of modest distribution growth and the likelihood of stronger rental spreads as leases renew, you could see even more growth over time. Even without increases, reinvesting the monthly payouts could add more units and push your annual income higher without adding fresh capital.

Considerations

The last year has shown Dream Industrial can keep growing through multiple levers including acquisitions, lease renewals at higher rates, and development projects that come online fully leased. In Q1 alone, it closed over $460 million in acquisitions across its own portfolio and joint ventures, while also repurchasing nearly two million units at an average price of $10.42. The unit buybacks indicate management’s confidence that the market undervalues its assets, and they also boost the value of each remaining unit over time.

Risks remain, of course. Industrial property values can be sensitive to interest rate changes, and higher financing costs could pressure future acquisitions. About half of 2025’s $850 million debt maturity has been addressed, but the remainder will need refinancing in what’s still a relatively high-rate environment. Also, while occupancy is healthy, any slowdown in tenant demand could push leasing spreads lower.

Bottom line

Still, for TFSA investors looking to create reliable monthly income, Dream Industrial offers a compelling blend of current yield, growth potential, and sector resilience. At today’s prices, you can lock in nearly 6% and participate in the upside if industrial real estate demand remains strong. With patience, reinvestment, and the trust’s track record of steady growth, that TFSA investment could realistically reach $250 in monthly income and keep growing from there.