1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock at 52-Week Highs to Buy for Immediate Income

This Canadian stock might be down, but could it be a great long-term hold?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
It’s not often you find a Canadian mining royalty giant posting record results and still trading off its highs. Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV), a leader in precious metals royalties and streams, has quietly built a portfolio that gushes cash, yet the market hasn’t chased it to extremes. With the Canadian stock now at its 52-week high, income investors have a shot at locking in more cash from a business that doesn’t need to dig the gold itself.

Looking back

The past year has been a turnaround story. Gold prices surged, and Franco-Nevada has been perfectly positioned to benefit. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue jumped 42% year over year to a record US$369.4 million. Net income hit a record US$247.1 million, up 211% from a year ago, with operating cash flow more than doubling. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins stayed sky-high, thanks to its asset-light model, as when operators mine, Franco-Nevada gets paid without the heavy lifting.

A steady stream of deals helped the Canadian stock’s strength this year. Over the last 18 months, the company acquired royalties on major projects like IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Mine in Ontario and AngloGold’s Arthur Project in Nevada. These aren’t short-term plays but long-life assets designed to feed cash into Franco-Nevada for decades. Add in growth from the Porcupine Complex and Tocantinzinho, and the second half of 2025 could be even stronger than the first.

Shareholders come first

Its business model helps explain why it’s an income favourite. Franco-Nevada isn’t spending billions to build and operate mines. Instead, it earns a cut of production from over 400 assets worldwide, with 82% of its revenue in Q2 coming from precious metals. This keeps costs low and margins high, leaving plenty of room for shareholder returns. The company raised its quarterly dividend to US$0.38 earlier this year, a 5.6% increase, continuing a long tradition of steady hikes. The yield may only be about 0.86%, but it’s built on some of the most reliable cash flow in the sector.

The real attraction isn’t just the current payout, it’s the growth runway. Franco-Nevada expects higher gold equivalent ounces sold in the second half, helped by new deliveries from Côté, Porcupine, and Antapaccay. There’s also the potential boost from Cobre Panama, where a restart could reignite a major stream. With over $1.1 billion in available capital, the Canadian stock has plenty of flexibility to add new deals or accelerate its pipeline. Even so, a $15,000 investment can bring in $127 annually.

FNV$244.7661$2.09$127.49Quarterly$14,915.36

Showing value

Valuation has always been a sticking point for Franco-Nevada. Even now, it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the mid-30s. That’s rich compared to most miners, but justified for an asset-light model that consistently delivers double-digit returns on equity. The premium is also tied to its resilience. Commodity prices can swing wildly, but the diversification across gold, silver, platinum group metals, and energy royalties helps smooth the bumps.

The positives are hard to ignore. Franco-Nevada’s record quarter wasn’t a fluke; it was the result of higher gold prices, smart acquisitions, and a portfolio designed for long-term resilience. The Canadian stock may not yield like a REIT or a pipeline giant, but for investors who want a blend of income and exposure to gold without the operational headaches, it’s a compelling choice.

Bottom line

Right now, shares rose strongly year over year. Yet these remain within reach of recent buyers, leaving an opening for those who believe gold’s momentum isn’t done yet. With immediate dividends, a track record of annual increases, and a growth pipeline that’s both deep and diversified, Franco-Nevada offers a rare combination of stability and upside. For long-term investors looking to collect while they wait for the next leg higher, this top-notch Canadian stock is worth more than a passing glance.

