Member Login
Home » Investing » My Top Retail Stock for 2025 Is Aritzia: Here’s Why.

My Top Retail Stock for 2025 Is Aritzia: Here’s Why.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is the hot new retail play and it has way more room to grow.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

The apparel scene can be a pretty tricky place to invest, especially if you’re a new investor who’s not quite sure what’s in fashion and how long something will stay fashionable. Despite the complexities involved with select fashions, I do think that we’re seeing some of the incumbents lose some pretty meaningful market share to some smaller, disruptive up-and-comers. Indeed, it’s tough to gauge the full power of a brand.

Perhaps the economic moat of a swoosh or slogan isn’t worth nearly as much if the firm behind the logo isn’t innovating. In any case, I’d much rather be in a smaller, up-and-coming mid-cap industry disruptor with room to expand than a firm that may be guilty of complacency as competition in the realm of apparel grows a bit more fierce by the day. Indeed, fashion can be a tough place to make big money.

But one name that I think stands out from the pack is Canadian women’s clothing firm Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), which has been doing surprisingly well with its relatively early expedition into the U.S. markets. Thus far, the name has been more tariff-resilient than I ever would have thought. And while things could change with time, I do view Aritzia as a household staple that’s on the cusp of a massive boom.

Indeed, if you’re Canadian, you’re already probably well familiar with the brand. And while Americans are just warming up to the retailer, I do view their early success as a hint of what we can expect from the firm as it looks to add to its recent strength and apply some added pressure to its fashionable rivals south of the border.

Artizia stock keeps getting hotter

With shares of ATZ gaining another 3.2% on Wednesday’s solid session, questions linger as to what the next big move from the fast-rising $8.8 billion star will be. Personally, I think ATZ stock, while somewhat rich at just shy of 39 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) or 29 times forward P/E, is one of those market expansion stories that’s worth paying a premium for.

Indeed, Aritzia’s still a relatively small fish in the massive apparel retail market. And if it can keep sprinting in the U.S. in spite of tariffs, inflation, and other economic setbacks, I do view it as one of the next big banners to disrupt American fashion as we know it.

While I’m not thrilled to pay premium prices, I must say that Aritzia has all the makings of a truly wonderful high-growth business that can grow into its multiple. Whether Aritzia is the new rival that the U.S. fashion scene needs remains the multi-billion-dollar question. Either way, multiple analysts are upbeat about the company’s expansion potential.

More growth ahead

The company is poised to open new shops here in Canada and the U.S. over the coming years. And with no plans to pass tariffs onto consumers (Artizia’s margins are already quite decent), I don’t expect demand to wane anytime soon. Indeed, perhaps eating the tariff and finding other ways to mitigate costs is the best move at a time when the consumer is experiencing multiple headwinds.

If Aritzia can keep taking share, I think it’ll do fine, even in a mixed economy. That’s why I’m staying bullish at more than $76 per share. It’s a great Canadian growth story that’s still in its infancy.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! This Cash Cow Never Stops Producing

| Chris MacDonald

top dividend stocks I continue to come back to for investors seeking not only a meaningful up-front yield, but also…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks to set and forget, these four are a great place to start.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

The Most Important Thing for Air Canada Investors to Watch in 2025

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) faces one major risk right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX still at record highs, today’s focus shifts to U.S. wholesale inflation numbers.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another top gold miner that investors should consider as the precious metal boom continues at…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks are down. But that could mean investors are in for a fantastic opportunity.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX Is Soaring: 3 No-Brainer ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX keeps setting new highs in 2025, and these top Canadian ETFs could help you capture more of the…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Here are two TSX stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value but have significant growth potential.

Read more »