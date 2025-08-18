Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Brookfield a Buy?

Is Brookfield a Buy?

Is Brookfield Corporation stock still a millionaire-maker after 30 years of stunning investment gains? Engines might just be revving up again.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

A humble $10,000 investment in Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) three decades ago with dividends fully reinvested would be worth a staggering $1.3 million today. That’s a mind-bending 12,800% total return. The obvious question for investors today, as Brookfield implements its latest major strategic shift, is simple: Can this alternative asset management giant keep delivering for long-term-oriented shareholders? Based on its relentless evolution and ambitious new plans, the answer looks like a resounding yes.

Beyond real estate: Brookfield turns to AI and retirement savings

Brookfield Corporation’s journey started firmly in real estate. But the key to its phenomenal success hasn’t been sticking to one playbook; it has been an uncanny ability to pivot towards where the global economy is heading next. Think pipelines, electricity transmission, then renewable power, data centres, and telecom towers. Today, Brookfield’s spotlight is firmly on two massive, somewhat interconnected trends: the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and the transformation of retirement savings.

The AI powerhouse play

Recognizing the explosive demand for computing power driven by artificial intelligence, Brookfield is launching a dedicated AI infrastructure strategy. This multi-year strategy isn’t just about buying server racks. Management’s plan involves building massive “AI factories” — integrated sites combining power generation (drawing on Brookfield’s global renewable expertise), data centre shells (leveraging its real estate prowess), and the actual computing equipment. This positions Brookfield squarely at the epicentre of providing the essential backbone for global AI development, a service in skyrocketing demand from tech giants, governments, and corporations worldwide. This initiative perfectly utilizes the asset management giant’s decades of experience in real assets and operating complex infrastructure.

Wealth solutions: Brookfield’s new growth engine

Perhaps the most significant strategic evolution is Brookfield’s deepening commitment to its Wealth Solutions (insurance) business. Initially seen as a complementary arm, it’s now becoming foundational. The recent $3.2 billion acquisition of the UK’s Just Group, a leader in pension risk transfer, exemplifies this. This deal significantly accelerates Brookfield’s growth in one of the world’s fastest-growing retirement markets, instantly adding roughly $40 billion in insurance assets.

Why is this so powerful? The UK deal adds significant scale and stability to Brookfield as insurance provides a massive, stable, and long-duration pool of cheap capital to invest. The deal unlocks synergistic benefits as Brookfield invests it in asset classes it knows best – real estate, renewables, and infrastructure – and enhances total returns to BN stock investors as management targets 15% returns on equity without marginal increases in business risk.

Is Brookfield stock a buy?

Investing in Brookfield stock today is like betting on a slow but consistent chameleon. It’s a bet on sustained, high-quality capital growth driven by exceptional management and strategic agility. The company’s current pivot, leveraging its core real asset expertise to dominate AI infrastructure funding and become a major force in managing retirement wealth, looks like another growth masterstroke in the making.

Early investors in Brookfield stock could have grown a $10,000 investment into a $1.3 million position, with full dividend reinvestment, over the past three decades.

BN Chart

BN data by YCharts

While past performance is no guarantee of future success, and economic shifts or execution missteps will always remain risks to observe, Brookfield’s 30-year history is defined by successfully navigating change and building immense value for stock investors.

With its sights set on the next frontier of AI and the vast pension market, Brookfield Corporation appears powerfully positioned for its next richly rewarding act. For long-term investors seeking exposure to global infrastructure megatrends and exceptional capital allocation, BN stock deserves serious consideration. The millionaire-maker engine might just be revving up again.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Hold? Why TELUS Likely Beats BCE Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Propel Holdings and one lumber stock could make investors richer over the next decade

Read more »