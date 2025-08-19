Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

Geopolitical and macroeconomic dynamics appear to weighing on Palantir stock.

Posted by
Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan covers technology, entertainment, and other fields.
Published
| More on:
GettyImages-1410807011

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is under pressure and getting hit with substantial sell-offs in Tuesday’s trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader’s share price was down more than 8% for the day as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

While there do not appear to be any immediate, business-specific developments weighing on the company’s stock today, there are geopolitical and macroeconomic dynamics that could be factoring into the valuation pullback. Investors taking profits on the heels of an incredible rally this year is likely also a factor in today’s sell-off. Even with a significant pullback today, the stock is still up 117% year to date.

Palantir stock sinks amid geopolitical developments

Palantir has seen incredible valuation gains as investors have flocked to AI companies with exposure to the defence industry. Developments that suggest stabilization or relational improvements along geopolitical lines can sometimes cause pullbacks for the company’s share price.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently made comments expressing optimism about a resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump has recently been pushing for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskyy is reportedly open to such a meeting.

Additionally, a report published by Bloomberg announced that Chinese exports of rare-earth minerals have returned to their highest levels since January. Tensions between the U.S. and China have played a significant role in Palantir’s valuation run-up this year, and signs of improving relations could continue to dent Palantir’s heavily growth-dependent valuation.

Macroeconomic dynamics are likely also a factor

Trading at roughly 253 times this year’s expected earnings and 90 times expected sales, Palantir has one of the most growth-dependent valuations of any well-established company on the market. As a result, the company is at risk of seeing big sell-offs in the face of indications that macroeconomic conditions could be weakening.

Palantir stock has seen sell-offs on the heels of the July Producer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed levels of inflation that were much higher than anticipated. Some investors are concerned that inflation faced by producers and wholesalers will wind up filtering through to the consumer side of the economy and result in broader inflation that will make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. If that’s the case, there’s a significant risk that Palantir’s bullish momentum this year could be hit with bigger setbacks.

More on Tech Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000 

| Puja Tayal

August is key for stocks. Learn how to invest in top Canadian stocks before their seasonal rally begins.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Could Make You Richer in 2025 and Beyond 

| Puja Tayal

Discover the relationship between tariffs and stock performance in 2025 amid changing trade regulations and market dynamics.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Celestica is a TSX tech stock that has crushed broader market returns over the past decade. Let's see if CLS…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Tech Stocks

1 Top Artificial Intelligence ETF to Buy Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This AI ETF charges a relatively low fee for active management.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock a Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Despite the downturn in its share price over the last few weeks, this TSX stock might be a good investment…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Small-cap TSX stocks such as XTRA and NFI offer significant upside potential to shareholders in August 2025.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

The Best Canadian AI Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a fantastic Canadian tech stock worth buying at these heights as it gets AI right.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks are down. But that could mean investors are in for a fantastic opportunity.

Read more »