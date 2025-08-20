Member Login
Is Lundin Gold Inc a Buy?

Lundin Gold stock is up 860% in three years and now pays a 5.6% yield. This high-flying gold story might just be getting started…

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX:LUG) has been one of the most spectacular success stories on the Toronto Stock Exchange in recent memory. With a year-to-date total return, including dividends, nearing a staggering 170% and an 860% total gain over the past three years, this is a gold mining stock that has truly delivered. But past performance is just the prologue. For Canadian investors who have been watching from the sidelines, the question is no longer about what was missed but whether there is still time to get in on the action. A deep dive into its operations, financials, and future prospects suggests this gold miner’s story is far from over, making Lundin Gold stock a compelling consideration for buy-and-hold portfolios.

Lundin Gold’s crown jewel: A world-class asset driving stellar results

The heart of Lundin Gold stock’s success is its crown jewel: the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeastern Ecuador. Acquired for a song at US$240 million from Kinross Gold a decade ago, this asset has proven to be a game-changer. It is consistently ranked among the highest-grade operating gold mines globally, with ore averaging a spectacular 8.7 grams of gold per tonne. This high-grade ore is the engine that drives incredibly low costs. Management’s guidance for 2025 puts all-in sustaining costs (AISC), a comprehensive metric that includes all expenses required to sustain current production, between US$935 and US$995 per ounce. This low-cost profile creates massive profit margins, especially in the current strong gold price environment.

Lundin Gold’s record-breaking quarterly performance

The company’s recent second-quarter earnings for 2025 were nothing short of spectacular, providing a clear window into its financial health. Lundin Gold generated record revenue of $453 million and a net income of $197 million, a 65% increase from the previous year. Most impressively, it produced a monumental $236 million in free cash flow (FCF), the cash left over after covering all operating expenses and capital expenditures. This powerful cash generation is the direct fuel for the company’s most attractive feature: its growing dividend.

Generous dividend policy — an income investor’s dream

Lundin Gold’s dividend policy is a dream for income investors. It consists of a fixed quarterly component and a substantial variable payout. Following its record quarter, the board declared a total dividend of US$0.79 per share, comprised of a US$0.30 fixed dividend and a US$0.49 variable component. This translates into a jaw-dropping annualized yield of approximately 5.6%. The variable dividend is directly tied to the company’s normalized free cash flow, ensuring shareholders participate directly in the company’s prosperity.

The company has already paid and announced $470 million in dividends this year, vastly exceeding an initial $300 million target. Management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is not just talk.

Valuation: Lundin Gold stock still attractively priced  

Despite its meteoric rise, an argument can be made that Lundin Gold stock remains attractively valued. The company is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.6, a multiple that is reasonable for a miner with its high growth and profitability profile, especially when compared to peers. Market sentiment is overwhelmingly positive on Lundin Gold stock, driven by sustained operational excellence and a clear capital return strategy.

However, no investment is without risk. Lundin Gold stock’s primary challenges include the inherent volatility of gold prices, though high margins provide a buffer, and operating in Ecuador (an emerging tier-one mining jurisdiction), though the company has fostered excellent community and government relations.

Promising exploration

Lunding Gold’s current 12-year mine life is a finite clock, but the company’s fruitful exploration investment is actively working to turn back time. The company more than replaced depleted mining resources in 2024.

Exploration results from areas adjacent to the main deposit, known as FDNS and FDN East, are highly promising and could significantly extend the operational life. Even more exciting is the recent discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry corridor nearby, which represents a potential upside opportunity for the next decade.

Is Lundin Gold stock a buy?

Lundin Gold presents a rare trifecta: explosive margin expansion and cash flow growth, a generous and growing passive-income stream, and a clear path for future expansion. For investors seeking a high-quality gold stock trading at an attractive valuation, Lundin Gold stock looks like a strong buy in August 2025.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

