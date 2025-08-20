Loblaw Stock Split: What It Means for Investors

Loblaw stock has been climbing, and now its four-for-one split could open the door wider for investors looking at Canada’s retail giant.

When a company as big as Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) decides to split its stock, it is not just a technical adjustment but a signal worth paying attention to. On August 19, Loblaw completed a four-for-one stock split, handing out three new shares for every one previously held. This move instantly reduced the trading price per share, making it easier for more investors to jump in, while leaving overall shareholder value unchanged.

Loblaw has been showing healthy sales momentum, stronger profitability, and a stock price that has outpaced the market. In this article, I’ll dive into what this split really means for investors today and those thinking of buying in.

A closer look at Loblaw’s business and stock performance

As Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, Loblaw currently operates over 2,800 locations under banners like Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, and President’s Choice.

Loblaw stock has been on a tear of late. After rallying by 34% over the last year, its shares were trading at $58.76 post-split as of August 19, with a market cap of $68.4 billion. By comparison, the TSX Composite has risen around 21% in the last year.

Loblaw also pays a modest quarterly dividend with an annualized yield of just under 1%.

What’s driving Loblaw stock higher in 2025

The recent surge in Loblaw stock could mainly be attributed to consistent growth across its food and drug retailing segments. In the second quarter of 2025, the company posted revenue of $14.7 billion, up 5.2% YoY (year-over-year).

The grocery retailer’s profitability has been improving as well. Last quarter, its operating profit jumped 42.7% YoY to $1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 7.4% to $1.8 billion. Similarly, the Canadian retailer’s net profit climbed by 8.6% YoY to $721 million with the help of higher customer traffic, bigger basket sizes, and lower amortization costs tied to past acquisitions.

What the Loblaw stock split means for investors

That brings us back to the Loblaw stock split itself. By issuing three additional shares for every one outstanding, the company instantly lowered the trading price per share without changing the overall value of each investor’s holdings. For existing shareholders, nothing was diluted. If you owned 100 shares before, you now own 400 shares, and your percentage ownership of the company remains the same.

For new investors, the lower per-share price after the split makes it easier to buy into the company. This accessibility matters for retail investors. The move is also expected to improve trading liquidity, making it simpler for investors to buy and sell shares without large price swings.

Most importantly, Loblaw’s stock split signals confidence from its management as it would not be taking this step if it were not confident about its financial health and growth prospects. With revenue and earnings climbing, a growing store network, and a share price that has consistently beaten the broader market, the split looks like a well-timed decision.

For investors who already hold Loblaw stock, the message is simple: the company is on solid ground and is opening the door for even greater participation. For those considering a position on the TSX today, the split could be the perfect opportunity to step in at a more approachable entry price, backed by a business that continues to deliver results.