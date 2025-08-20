Member Login
Home » Investing » The Gold Play That Could Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

The Gold Play That Could Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

This miner isn’t like the others, but instead provides consistent revenue from consistent sources.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Markets are being rattled by geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate expectations, and currency volatility. Thus, gold is once again stepping into the spotlight. If you’re looking for a way to play the upside without diving into the operational headaches of mining, Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) might be the ticket.

The streaming model means the gold stock doesn’t run mines. Instead, it provides upfront capital to miners in exchange for the right to buy future production at fixed, low costs. That approach has shielded Wheaton from many of the cost overruns and labour issues plaguing the mining industry. All while giving it full exposure to rising gold and silver prices.

What happened

Over the past year, that exposure has paid off handsomely. The gold stock surged nearly 65% from its 52-week low, riding both the rally in precious metals and a wave of record financial results. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, Wheaton posted revenue of $503 million. That’s up 68% from last year, while net earnings jumped a staggering 139% to $292 million.

Adjusted earnings hit an all-time high at $286 million, while operating cash flow reached $415 million. These results weren’t just about higher prices. The gold stock also saw a 28% increase in gold equivalent ounces sold, thanks in part to new production from the Blackwater mine and a ramp-up at its Salobo asset.

What’s especially striking is how profitable the model is right now. Average cash costs were just $470 per gold equivalent ounce in Q2, translating into a cash operating margin of $2,717 per ounce sold. That’s a 37% year-over-year increase, outpacing even the gains in gold prices. And with a rock-solid balance sheet of $1 billion in cash, no debt, and an undrawn $2 billion credit facility, Wheaton has the flexibility to keep expanding its portfolio without stretching itself thin.

Looking ahead

The gold stock’s growth story isn’t just about the here and now. Management expects attributable production to rise from as much as 670,000 gold equivalent ounces this year to about 870,000 by 2029, plus a further jump to more than 950,000 in the early 2030s. Key drivers will be new and expanding streams, including Blackwater’s Phase 2, B2Gold’s Goose project, Ivanhoe’s Platreef, and Rio2’s Fenix project. Many of these mines are in the lowest half of cost curves, making them more resilient in down cycles and more lucrative when prices climb.

There are risks, of course. The business still depends on the operational performance of its mining partners. Any delays, cost blowouts, or production misses at those sites could affect Wheaton’s revenue. Metal prices are also beyond its control. A sustained drop in gold or silver would weigh on margins, though the low fixed costs mean profitability would still be high compared with that of traditional miners. And while Wheaton has diversified geographically, it’s still tied to a relatively small number of key assets. So production disruptions at a major mine like Salobo would be felt.

Still, the upside case is compelling. Gold hovers near record highs, central banks continue to buy, and investors increasingly seek safe-haven assets. Thus Wheaton offers a way to tap into the trend with less operational risk. The gold stock’s steady dividend, now $0.165 per quarter, adds a small income component, and the payout ratio leaves room for increases if cash flows keep rising.

Bottom line

If the global uncertainty that’s been driving gold higher persists, Wheaton could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Its model turns volatility into opportunity, its pipeline is loaded with growth projects, and its balance sheet gives it the firepower to pounce on new deals. For long-term investors who want gold exposure without the digging, blasting, and permitting headaches, this is a name worth watching closely.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Tech Stocks

3 First Stocks Every Beginner Should Buy to Launch a Wealth-Building Empire

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Forget meme stocks. True wealth is built with boring brilliance. Discover the three cornerstone TSX stocks every beginner should buy…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Lock in Yields: Why This High-Paying REIT Belongs in Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock looking like a strong option, but it's also super stable!

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Stocks for Beginners

2 Soaring Canadian Stocks I’m Watching Closely in August

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian markets are showing surprising strength in 2025, and these two stocks are leading the charge in August.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

Bulletproof Income: A Top TSX Stock to Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After soaring high, this TSX stock swooped lower. So, where are we headed now?

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

Loblaw Stock Split: What It Means for Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Loblaw stock has been climbing, and now its four-for-one split could open the door wider for investors looking at Canada’s…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

A Best-in-Class Dividend Play Hiding in Plain Sight

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Everyone is ignoring this obvious dividend stock that could be a strong buy.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? The Best TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Decade of Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks could help turn today’s $5,000 investment into much more over the next decade.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

Energy and Gold Crossovers: Tourmaline and Alamos Gold in One Balanced Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two dividend and energy stocks to buy for growth and income, these are the ones.

Read more »