Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Stalwart Every Canadian Should Own in a TFSA

A Dividend Stalwart Every Canadian Should Own in a TFSA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a top dividend titan that’s worth buying even at these highs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
iceberg hides hidden danger below surface

Source: Getty Images

Whether tech stocks regain their highs or trend lower, TFSA investors should look at some of the top Canadian dividend stalwarts, even if they’ve been ice-cold in a red-hot market. Indeed, when the tables do turn and the market turns against tech, the steady dividend payers will probably be fine watching most of the carnage from the sidelines.

Indeed, if there is a bit of frothiness in the tech scene or the stock market as a whole, the low-cost, underperforming dividend stalwarts may be what helps investors navigate what could be another growth-to-value rotation, one that may very well happen in 2026 after three straight years of impressive gains.

With the S&P 500 up around 9% on the year while the TSX Index is up just shy of 12%, there’s a good chance that the S&P 500 will score a “hat trick” of three straight years of 20% gains or more. It’s unprecedented, to say the least, but has a real chance of happening if stocks can maintain their momentum into year’s end. Of course, tech earnings season needs to impress for the feat to be achieved.

Personally, I wouldn’t get my hopes up, as three straight years of incredible gains may very well follow a period of less-than-stellar results. And while the last bear market set the stage for such a run, I do think that the latest bullish surge may also set the stage for a return of the bear.

Don’t fear the bear. Get ready for it!

Bear markets have been on the minds of many. And while “getting out” before the plunge seems like a good idea, new investors will discover that it’s not so simple to time one’s exit from markets.

Personally, I think being ready with defensive value names that can do well, even in turbulent markets, is worth pursuing, especially as the herd swarms around the next hot IPO, whether it be Databricks or something else.

Between AI IPOs and plain Canadian dividend stalwarts, I’ll go with the latter at these levels, even though I do acknowledge that such names won’t be in for a quick doubling as some red-hot AI stocks may still have some positive developments up their sleeves despite hefty valuations and a lack of profits to show for big AI spend.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a $266 billion banking behemoth that’s worthy of a spot in one’s TFSA. Undoubtedly, after the latest run in big bank stocks, shares now yield just 3.3%. Indeed, that’s modest for a bank, especially compared to where yields stood just two years ago.

In any case, GIC (guaranteed investment certificate) rates are down, as are rates on various high-interest savings accounts, making bank yields that much more tempting. And while RY stock is pricier today (15.1 times trailing price-to-earnings) with a compressed dividend (it wasn’t too long ago that shares of RY yielded north of 4%), I still think paying a higher price for less yield makes sense in this environment, especially if you’re looking for a firm that has such strong tailwinds at its back.

As the company continues to digitize while exploring potential gains from AI, it’s hard to throw in the towel at these heights. Combined with its profoundly strong capital position (its CET1 ratio is high enough to withstand even a catastrophic recession scenario), RY stock appears to be one of the firms that’s still swimming with its trunks on. So, even if the tide goes out, Royal Bank won’t be in as bad a spot as some other firms.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a TFSA cash machine is easier when you choose companies that pay monthly and have room to grow --…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 5%-Plus Dividend Yield Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three Canadian stocks would boost your passive income.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This Consumer Staples Giant Could Weather Any Storm

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Metro stock continues to surpass expectations and looks to be rising higher.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock cannot catch a break, but shares are starting to get too cheap despite recent downgrades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Stability Meets Income: Why This Telecom Stock Is a Safe Harbour

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for stability and growth? There's really just one telecom stock offering that right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Cash Cow: This Media Company Delivers in Tough Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After making some major deals, this telecom stock looks like a strong buy.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity Partners is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 7.4% in August 2025.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Giant Could Be Your Safe Harbour in Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are some of the best options for safe and secure long-term investments.

Read more »