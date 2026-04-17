Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Be Cornerstones of a TFSA

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Be Cornerstones of a TFSA

This REIT makes a lot of sense for Canadians building long-term wealth inside a tax-sheltered account.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

A true Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) cornerstone stock usually does not need to be flashy. It needs to be durable. That means a business with staying power, solid cash generation, and enough room to grow without taking wild risks.

Better still, it should be the kind of stock you can buy, hold, and not feel the urge to check every hour. In that sense, a top insurer and a steady apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) can make a lot of sense for Canadians building long-term wealth inside a tax-sheltered account.

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is relevant now because it keeps doing the boring stuff very well, and boring can be beautiful in a TFSA. It’s Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Over the last year, it also kept sharpening the story for investors, from uniting global operations under the Intact Insurance brand to approving a normal course issuer bid in February 2026. That tells me management still sees value in the business even after a strong run.

The latest earnings backed that up. In the fourth quarter of 2025, net operating income per share rose 12% to $5.50, while diluted earnings per share climbed to $5.24. For the full year, net operating income (NOI) per share reached $19.21, up 33%, and operating return on equity (ROE) came in at 19.5%. Its combined ratio was 85.9%, which is a very healthy sign in insurance, and book value per share climbed 16% year over year to $107.35.

Valuation still looks reasonable for that kind of quality. As of writing, Intact carried a market cap of about $45.3 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. That is not dirt cheap, but for a high-quality compounder with pricing power, underwriting discipline, and 21 straight years of dividend hikes, it still looks fair. The main risk is that catastrophe losses and claims inflation can hit results, but Intact has shown it knows how to manage through rough patches. That’s exactly what you want from a cornerstone holding.

CAR

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) fits for a different reason. It gives TFSA investors exposure to one of the most dependable themes in Canada: housing demand. CAPREIT owns rental apartments and manufactured home communities, and over the last year, it kept reshaping the portfolio by selling more European assets while putting fresh capital into Canadian acquisitions and buybacks to improve its value.

Its 2025 results showed that the core business still has muscle. Diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose to $2.541 for the year. Same-property NOI increased 4.7% for the year and 5% in the fourth quarter, while same-property NOI margin improved to 64.7%. Canadian residential occupancy stayed strong at 97.3% at year-end, and average Canadian residential rent per square foot increased to about $2.05 from $1.98 a year earlier. Those are the kinds of numbers that suggest the machine is still humming.

The valuation story is where CAPREIT gets interesting. The units closed at about $36 at the time of writing, while management reported diluted net asset value (NAV) per unit of $56.41 at the end of 2025. That is a wide gap. The risks are real, though. Higher taxes, utility costs, regulation, and softer rent growth could keep pressure on sentiment. Even so, the discount looks hard to ignore.

Bottom line

If I were building a TFSA around just two Canadian stocks, these would be easy names to consider. Intact offers quality, discipline, and long-term compounding power. CAPREIT brings a dependable asset base with room for a valuation rebound if the market warms up to REITs again. Together, they offer immense income through dividends alone on a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IFC$248.8828$5.88$164.64Quarterly$6,968.64
CAR.UN$35.90194$1.55$300.70Monthly$6,964.60

One gives you resilience. The other offers stability with recovery potential. Put together, that is a pretty sturdy foundation for a TFSA meant to last.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

A Year Later: The Canadian Dividend Stock That Surprised Me Most

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A&W quietly became more than a royalty trust, and that shift could make its monthly dividend story even stronger.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield with Constant Paycheques

| Demetris Afxentiou

RioCan Real Estate stands out as a perfect TFSA stock, offering a reliable 5.6% yield and steady monthly income for…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45

| Puja Tayal

Find out how much Canadians have saved in their TFSA at age 45 and compare it with RRSP contributions to…

Read more »

shopper looks at paint color samples at home improvement store
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy if I Only Checked My Portfolio Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian blue-chip retailers look built for “set it and check it monthly” investing, with steady demand and improving…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A Dependable 4% Dividend Stock That Pays You Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Resist the temptation of double-digit yield traps. This Canadian industrial REIT has raised its monthly distribution payout for 15 straight…

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Bird Construction stock has record backlog, double-digit growth ahead, and booming demand in defence and data centres.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Having in Every Canadian’s Portfolio

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are worth buying on dips for long-term Canadian portfolios.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS’s Dividend Still Worth Counting On?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With a yield nearing 10%, is TELUS stock a golden opportunity or a trap? Here is why its dividend remains…

Read more »