How This Gold Miner Could Deliver Explosive Gains if Metals Continue Rising

Want a safe mining stock to hold for future income? This is a top choice.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) has been on a tear over the past year, delivering returns that would make most junior miners envious. The gold stock has soared more than 200% in the past 12 months, climbing from under $25 to the high $70s. That rise is fuelled by record production, surging gold prices, and operational excellence at its flagship Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador.

While “junior miner” may not fully capture its growing size anymore, the gold stock still offers the kind of upside that draws investors to early-stage resource plays. Especially if metals prices keep trending higher.

Into earnings

The latest quarter tells the story. Lundin Gold reported record revenues of $453 million, up from $301 million a year ago, and net income of $197 million, or $0.82 per share. Free cash flow came in at $236 million, driven by 139,433 ounces of gold production sold at an average realized price of $3,361 per ounce. Costs were kept low, with cash operating costs at $756 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs at $927. That combination of strong pricing and disciplined cost control turned into sector-leading profitability.

The gold stock has been quick to reward shareholders. Under its new dividend policy, Lundin Gold declared a total of $0.79 per share in dividends for the quarter. This combined a fixed base payment with a variable payout linked to free cash flow. With gold prices well above its original $2,500-per-ounce planning assumption, investors can expect those variable dividends to stay healthy for now. That’s a rare treat in the gold mining space, where most peers reinvest every dollar into development.

More to come

Operationally, Fruta del Norte continues to deliver. The mill processed over 460,000 tonnes of ore in the second quarter at a record throughput rate of 5,064 tonnes per day, with recoveries above 90%. The mine also achieved a higher head grade than planned, at 10.4 grams per tonne. These efficiencies allowed management to bump up the lower end of its 2025 production guidance to 490,000 ounces, while keeping the upper end at 525,000 ounces. Even with mine sequencing expected to lower grades in the second half of the year, the gold stock believes it can stay at the top of its cost guidance range thanks to steady throughput and productivity gains.

The bigger story, however, may be what’s happening around the mine. Lundin Gold is in the middle of the largest drilling campaign in the history of the Fruta del Norte land package. This year’s plan calls for at least 108,000 metres of drilling between near-mine conversion work and regional exploration. The gold stock is testing targets at FDNS, Trancaloma, Bonza Sur, and FDN East, as well as a greenfield program to identify entirely new zones. These efforts aim to extend mine life well beyond the current plan and possibly uncover new deposits that could transform the company’s future production profile.

Looking ahead

For investors, the upside case hinges on two forces aligning. First, the gold stock needs to keep executing operationally, something it’s shown it can do quarter after quarter. Second, gold prices need to remain strong, or even push higher. With central banks continuing to accumulate gold, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty around interest rates, the larger backdrop has been supportive. If the metal were to rally further from here, Lundin Gold’s already-robust free cash flow could surge, pushing dividends higher and funding more aggressive exploration.

Of course, this isn’t without risk. A sharp drop in gold prices would squeeze margins, and operating in Ecuador carries its own jurisdictional considerations. There’s also the challenge of replacing high-grade ore as the mine matures. This is why exploration success will be critical over the next few years. But with no debt on the balance sheet, nearly half a billion dollars in cash, and one of the lowest cost structures among mid-tier and junior producers, Lundin Gold has the flexibility to navigate volatility.

Bottom line

If metals prices continue rising, the gold stock’s blend of high-margin production, aggressive exploration, and generous shareholder returns could make it one of the most exciting names in the sector. For investors willing to take on the swings inherent in mining stocks, this could be a story that still has room to run.

