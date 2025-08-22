Member Login
Home » Investing » Have $500? 1 Absurdly Cheap Stock Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now.

Have $500? 1 Absurdly Cheap Stock Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is an underrated AI winner in the making, and it’s going for absurdly cheap right now.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

You don’t need a huge chunk of savings to get started investing, but it does help to keep your trading fees (think commissions at your brokerage) minimal. In any case, if you’ve got a commission-free brokerage, buying in increments of $500 can make sense. Indeed, for young beginners, the most important thing, I believe, is getting started and getting a feel of what it’s like to have some skin in the game.

Undoubtedly, you can read as many books as you can on investment and absorb all the commentary that’s out there at any given time, but there’s nothing like having real money invested. It’s quite an experience, to say the least, especially when markets swing from greedy and overexuberant to nervous and perhaps a bit fearful.

Indeed, as August runs into its final week, investors seem to be feeling a bit jittery. Maybe it’s because September is a historically hard month for markets, or maybe it’s the surge in AI bubble chatter we’ve heard in the past week or so.

Hey, if Sam Altman, the face of ChatGPT, uses the term “bubble” to describe AI, then I do think it’s wise to take a few steps back and dial down the excitement, especially if firms show restraint when it comes to hiring top AI talent, at least until there’s more evidence that it can be deployed in an manner that drives the actual fundmentals.

Raising capital to go on a hiring spree while backing up the truck on GPUs alone may not be enough to drive a decent return on such an investment. But, for now, many firms are following a similar formula as they look to get on board the AI bandwagon.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) powered higher after CEO Tim Cook went to the White House to announce another $100 billion on top of the $500 billion the firm already planned to invest in America. Indeed, $600 billion is a flashy number, especially since much of the funds are likely to go towards the manufacturing of AI servers. Depending on who you ask, Apple is a bit behind in the AI race. But with a massive Houston factory to come online in a matter of months (by 2026), it seems like the firm is making strides to catch up.

Personally, I don’t think Apple is behind in the AI race by all too much. Arguably, they’re taking their time to make an informed move to ensure their AI bets won’t just fall into a black hole. Right now, it’s hard to know what kind of return AI will give, if any. With an effective strategy and careful thought before pledging big money, I do think that some firms, like Apple, can reap significant profits from the rise of AI.

Given the AI spending frenzy and risks that the big spenders will be caught skating offside once the froth (I’d say the tech scene is a bit lofty, but not bubbly quite yet) is removed, I’d argue that Apple isn’t behind the times on AI. Instead, its rivals may be moving too fast for their own good (that’ll entail pulling back on spending and perhaps a big layoff). And if they’re not careful, they’re at risk of breaking things, including their returns on invested capital.

Either way, I like Apple stock here at 34 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), given it’s arguably a more defensive way to power through an AI-driven correction.

More on Investing

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Hack: Lock in Decades of Dividend Income With These 2 Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want your TFSA to work harder, these two dividend stocks can set you up with income that lasts…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some top Canadian growth stocks that are temporarily beaten down? Here are three that look like good buys…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

Why This TSX Healthcare Stock Could Surprise on the Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare stock has been climbing quietly and could be a stellar buy right now.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Scotiabank’s recent rally could be more than just a short-term bounce.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Today Before They Skyrocket

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian growth stocks are reporting solid results that hint at even more upside for investors willing to act…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

What Are Some Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 60?

| Puja Tayal

Know these misconceptions about CPP benefits and when you should claim at age 60.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Imperial Oil has already delivered massive gains over the last five years, but here’s why it may still have more…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis a Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Fortis is one of the most popular dividend growth stocks on the TSX, is it the best stock to…

Read more »