Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Reason to Buy Cameco Stock

1 Reason to Buy Cameco Stock

Cameco stock has so much more for long-term investors to look forward to.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
nuclear power plant

Source: Getty Images

Cameco (TSX:CCO) has been one of the hottest TSX stocks over the past year. The company climbed nearly 86% as uranium prices surged and demand for nuclear energy gained global momentum. At over $104 per share, it’s no longer a hidden gem. But there’s still one big reason investors might want to consider buying the stock. Cameco stock is positioned better than almost any other company to benefit from the world’s nuclear revival.

Why Cameco?

The story of Cameco’s rise over the past year has been about more than just commodity prices. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue jumped nearly 47% year over year while net income soared to $321 million from $36 million a year earlier. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $673 million. This reflects strength not just in uranium mining but also in fuel services and its 49% stake in Westinghouse.

That last piece is critical. Westinghouse was awarded a contract to build two new nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, providing a steady stream of revenue and lifting Cameco’s outlook for the rest of 2025. Management now expects its share of Westinghouse’s adjusted EBITDA to reach between $525 million and $580 million, a significant increase from earlier projections.

More to come

The bigger picture is what really matters. Nuclear power is back in favour as governments and industries push for clean and secure energy sources. Cameco stock sits at the centre of this shift with tier-one uranium assets in politically stable regions, a long-term contracting strategy that locks in pricing, and a balance sheet strong enough to weather volatility.

Cameco stock’s uranium average realized price is now expected to be $87 per pound for 2025, up from earlier guidance of $84, thanks to higher spot market prices. That pricing power underscores the structural supply constraints in the uranium market, where new projects are slow to come online and geopolitical tensions are pushing utilities toward reliable suppliers.

Considerations

To be fair, Cameco stock is not a cheap stock by traditional measures. It trades at over 62 times forward earnings, a valuation that reflects a lot of optimism. Production risks remain, especially at McArthur River and Key Lake, where labour availability and equipment timelines could impact output. While the company pays a dividend, the yield is a token 0.15%, so income seekers will find little comfort here. Still, investors aren’t buying Cameco stock for its current income. They’re buying it for its unique positioning in a sector that could be entering a decades-long growth cycle.

What’s clear is that Cameco has evolved from a cyclical mining stock into a more diversified nuclear power play. Its integration across uranium, fuel services, and nuclear technology through Westinghouse gives it leverage in every part of the supply chain. When paired with its long-term contracts and strong liquidity, the company has set itself up not just to ride the current wave of high uranium prices but to anchor itself as a critical player in global energy security.

Bottom line

That’s why the one reason to buy Cameco stock today is simple: it’s the best pure-play on nuclear energy’s resurgence. The stock may look expensive, but with governments investing in new reactors, industries demanding clean power, and supply chains tightening, Cameco stock is positioned to benefit more than almost anyone else. For investors who believe the nuclear renaissance is real, Cameco remains the go-to choice on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is ARC Resources a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Arc stock has had a strong, but can it keep it up?

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

This TSX ESG Leader Might Be Your Portfolio’s Green Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This green energy stock still looks like one of the best undervalued options on the TSX today.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Think It’s Too Late to Buy BAM Stock? Here’s the Biggest Reason Why There’s Still Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BAM stock has been on a run, and that run is about to become a tear.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

How This Canadian Green Energy Stock Could Ride the Clean Power Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Green power is the future of energy, and this could be one of the best buys for exposure.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Imperial Oil has already delivered massive gains over the last five years, but here’s why it may still have more…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yield, Enbridge is an ideal dividend…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Oil Explorer Might Be the Value Spot of 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Instead of looking at the largest of energy producers, this could be a top notch choice.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Green Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Green energy stocks such as FSLR remain top investments in 2025, as they are poised to deliver market-beating returns to…

Read more »