This Stock Could Quietly Make Ordinary Investors Wealthy Beyond Their Wildest Dreams

This energy stock continues to be a strong option, especially looking forward.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Sometimes the Canadian stocks that quietly change lives aren’t the flashy tech names everyone is talking about. Instead, these are steady operators in industries that have stood the test of time. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a perfect example. This Canadian gold giant has quietly become one of the best-performing names on the TSX over the past year, and it may still have plenty of room to run.

What happened

Over the last year, Agnico Eagle’s shares have surged more than 67%, climbing from the low $100s to over $180. That kind of move in a gold producer is rare, but it reflects a powerful mix of rising gold prices, disciplined operations, and a balance sheet that has never looked stronger. Gold itself has been holding near record highs, and companies positioned with large, efficient mines have been able to translate that into record cash flow. Agnico Eagle has been doing exactly that.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock reported net income of $1.1 billion, more than doubling from $472 million a year earlier. Adjusted net income hit $976 million, or $1.94 per share. Operating cash flow soared to $1.9 billion, while free cash flow more than doubled year over year to a record $1.3 billion. That kind of performance supports growth and allows the Canadian stock to pay down debt and return money to shareholders.

On that front, Agnico Eagle declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and also repurchased 836,488 shares, spending $100 million under its normal course issuer bid. With a forward yield of about 1.2%, the dividend isn’t massive, but a $10,000 investment could still bring in about $120 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AEM$183.3654$2.22$119.88Quarterly$9,901.44

Looking ahead

What makes Agnico Eagle particularly interesting right now is its strong project pipeline. At Canadian Malartic, development of the massive East Gouldie deposit continues, with production expected in 2026. Detour Lake is advancing with underground exploration drilling, and early signs point to significant new high-grade zones. Meanwhile, Hope Bay in Nunavut is seeing promising drill results, with grades topping 25 grams per tonne in certain intercepts. Together, these projects could extend mine lives and boost production well into the next decade.

The Canadian stock has also cleaned up its balance sheet. As of June, Agnico Eagle had transitioned into a net cash position of nearly $1 billion, reducing long-term debt by over $500 million in the quarter. That financial strength provides flexibility to weather downturns or seize opportunities when they arise. With gold often acting as a hedge during times of economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly seeing Agnico Eagle as a defensive growth stock rather than just a commodity play.

There are risks to keep in mind. Gold prices can swing wildly depending on global interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical events. A sustained drop in the metal could cut into margins. Mines are also exposed to operational risks like delays, rising costs, and environmental challenges. But with a diversified portfolio of world-class assets across Canada, Finland, and Australia, Agnico Eagle is better positioned than most peers to ride out volatility.

Bottom line

For ordinary investors, the appeal is simple. This is a Canadian stock generating billions in cash, paying down debt, and reinvesting in long-life assets while also sharing profits through dividends and buybacks. Over time, that mix of discipline and scale could quietly make shareholders a lot richer. The past year has already shown what’s possible when gold prices are favourable, but the real story here is how much room is left in the company’s growth pipeline.

