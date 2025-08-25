Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

ELVA, QSR and GSY are three top TSX stocks you can buy with $3,000 right now. Let’s see why.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

The key to successfully investing in the equity market is to buy and hold quality stocks over time to benefit from the power of compounding. In this article, I have identified three top TSX stocks you can buy right now with just $3,000. Let’s see why.

Is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) is part of the cyclical lending sector but remains a top stock to own today. In Q2 2025, it achieved record quarterly loan growth of $313 million, driving receivables to a milestone $5 billion, while generating record revenue of $408 million, up 11% year-over-year.

The company’s focus on operational excellence is evident in its improved efficiency ratio of 25.6%, down 130 basis points from the previous year. Moreover, net charge-offs declined 50 basis points to 8.8%, which indicates effective underwriting and risk management despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Management successfully navigated regulatory headwinds, maintaining adjusted earnings per share at $4.11 while absorbing the impact of interest rate caps.

Goeasy’s diversified product portfolio, spanning secured auto loans, home equity products, and unsecured lending, provides multiple growth avenues.

The secured lending segment now represents 48% of the portfolio, and offers lower credit risk as well as improved collection rates. Strong demand across all channels, combined with a proven ability to serve underbanked Canadians, positions GSY stock for continued expansion.

With $1.7 billion in funding capacity and $377 million in annual free cash flows, GSY stock is positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

The bull case for the restaurant stock

Another top TSX dividend stock to own is Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). In Q2 2025, QSR stock reported comparable sales growth of 2.4% and system-wide sales growth of 5.3%, which translated to operating income growth of 5.7%.

Tim Hortons continues to be a standout performer with its 17th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales in Canada.  The brand’s operational excellence is evident in improved guest satisfaction scores reaching their highest levels since 2018, while management expects modest net restaurant growth to resume in Canada.

The International segment, accounting for 26% of adjusted operating income, delivered 10% system-wide sales growth, consistently outpacing global QSR peers. Particularly encouraging is the turnaround at Burger King China, where comparable sales turned positive after management took control and implemented focused operational improvements.

The fast-food giant expects adjusted operating income growth of at least 8% in 2025, driven by disciplined cost management and strong franchisee alignment.

QSR stock is forecast to pay shareholders an annual dividend of US$2.47 per share, which indicates a forward yield of almost 4%. Moreover, these payouts are forecast to increase to US$3.90 per share in 2029.

A Canada-based EV stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA), a profitable growth entity trading at a cheap multiple. In fiscal Q3 2025 (ended in June), Electrovaya reported revenue of US$17.1 million, an increase of 67% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$3 million. It was Electrovaya’s second consecutive profitable quarter and the ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Electrovaya’s advanced lithium-ion battery technology offers industry-leading cycle life and safety performance, which provides competitive advantages in mission-critical applications. Moreover, Electrovaya is diversifying beyond its core material handling sector into rapidly growing markets, including robotics, airport ground equipment, Class 8 trucks, and energy storage systems.

The company secured over $65 million in orders through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, providing strong revenue visibility. The upcoming Jamestown facility expansion will increase manufacturing capacity while qualifying for 45 times production tax credits.

Analysts’ forecasts are for the TSX stock to report free cash flow of $77 million in 2029, compared to an outflow of $4.8 million in 2024. If ELVA stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, which is quite cheap, it could surge 700% over the next three years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Electrovaya. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Telus Pays Investors Every 3 Months Without Fail 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Telus is managing challenges in the Canadian telecom sector while continuing to reward investors.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Should You Forget Enbridge Stock and Buy This Magnificent Dividend Stock Instead?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for another option beyond Enbridge stock? Here's the perfect choice.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.8% Yield Paying Cash Every Single Month 

| Puja Tayal

Convert your TFSA balance into a pension or alternate source of income with this 6.8% yield stock that pays cash…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Getting to $1 million within a TFSA might seem overwhelming at first. However, you can follow three simple rules to…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

Build an Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Did you know that you could build an income portfolio to rival the best with a fraction of the investment?…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer Over 6% Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two blue-chip Canadian stocks are ideal buys as…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Is Canadian National Railway now oversold?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks to Boost Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal to boost…

Read more »