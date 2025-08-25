Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

ELVA, QSR and GSY are three top TSX stocks you can buy with $3,000 right now. Let’s see why.

The key to successfully investing in the equity market is to buy and hold quality stocks over time to benefit from the power of compounding. In this article, I have identified three top TSX stocks you can buy right now with just $3,000. Let’s see why.

Is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) is part of the cyclical lending sector but remains a top stock to own today. In Q2 2025, it achieved record quarterly loan growth of $313 million, driving receivables to a milestone $5 billion, while generating record revenue of $408 million, up 11% year-over-year.

The company’s focus on operational excellence is evident in its improved efficiency ratio of 25.6%, down 130 basis points from the previous year. Moreover, net charge-offs declined 50 basis points to 8.8%, which indicates effective underwriting and risk management despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Management successfully navigated regulatory headwinds, maintaining adjusted earnings per share at $4.11 while absorbing the impact of interest rate caps.

Goeasy’s diversified product portfolio, spanning secured auto loans, home equity products, and unsecured lending, provides multiple growth avenues.

The secured lending segment now represents 48% of the portfolio, and offers lower credit risk as well as improved collection rates. Strong demand across all channels, combined with a proven ability to serve underbanked Canadians, positions GSY stock for continued expansion.

With $1.7 billion in funding capacity and $377 million in annual free cash flows, GSY stock is positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

The bull case for the restaurant stock

Another top TSX dividend stock to own is Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). In Q2 2025, QSR stock reported comparable sales growth of 2.4% and system-wide sales growth of 5.3%, which translated to operating income growth of 5.7%.

Tim Hortons continues to be a standout performer with its 17th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales in Canada. The brand’s operational excellence is evident in improved guest satisfaction scores reaching their highest levels since 2018, while management expects modest net restaurant growth to resume in Canada.

The International segment, accounting for 26% of adjusted operating income, delivered 10% system-wide sales growth, consistently outpacing global QSR peers. Particularly encouraging is the turnaround at Burger King China, where comparable sales turned positive after management took control and implemented focused operational improvements.

The fast-food giant expects adjusted operating income growth of at least 8% in 2025, driven by disciplined cost management and strong franchisee alignment.

QSR stock is forecast to pay shareholders an annual dividend of US$2.47 per share, which indicates a forward yield of almost 4%. Moreover, these payouts are forecast to increase to US$3.90 per share in 2029.

A Canada-based EV stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA), a profitable growth entity trading at a cheap multiple. In fiscal Q3 2025 (ended in June), Electrovaya reported revenue of US$17.1 million, an increase of 67% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$3 million. It was Electrovaya’s second consecutive profitable quarter and the ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Electrovaya’s advanced lithium-ion battery technology offers industry-leading cycle life and safety performance, which provides competitive advantages in mission-critical applications. Moreover, Electrovaya is diversifying beyond its core material handling sector into rapidly growing markets, including robotics, airport ground equipment, Class 8 trucks, and energy storage systems.

The company secured over $65 million in orders through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, providing strong revenue visibility. The upcoming Jamestown facility expansion will increase manufacturing capacity while qualifying for 45 times production tax credits.

Analysts’ forecasts are for the TSX stock to report free cash flow of $77 million in 2029, compared to an outflow of $4.8 million in 2024. If ELVA stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, which is quite cheap, it could surge 700% over the next three years.