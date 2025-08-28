Is BCE’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

Member Login
Is BCE still the same high-quality dividend stock as in the past, or should you be concerned about its yield?

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
When you think about the best Canadian stocks to own for decades, the list of names rarely changes. That’s because the highest-quality companies with dominant operations don’t just perform well for a few years; they stay reliable long-term holdings. One of the most consistent examples is BCE (TSX:BCE), a stock that many dividend investors own.

BCE has long been one of the most dominant telecom stocks in Canada and one of its most popular dividend stocks, considered a core holding for income investors thanks to its stability, scale, and steady payouts.

However, earlier this year, BCE went from being a steady income generator to flashing red warning lights as its dividend yield soared above 13%.

If you haven’t checked BCE stock in a while, you may remember that it started the year with one of the highest-yielding stocks on the TSX. But it’s important to understand why.

That ultra-high yield was the market’s way of pricing in what many analysts and investors were anticipating at the time: the dividend was no longer sustainable, and a dividend cut was imminent.

In May, BCE finally made it official, slashing its dividend by 56%. And while a 56% reduction in the dividend was painful for existing shareholders, it wasn’t a surprise. Furthermore, it was necessary for the competitiveness and sustainability of the company going forward.

Since then, BCE’s stock has rallied. In fact, over the last three months, the share price is up over 16% with the company in a much stronger position going forward. So, let’s look at whether the stock is worth buying for the long haul.

Why did BCE cut its dividend?

Although telecom stocks have traditionally been some of the top names for dividend investors due to their recurring earnings, long-life assets and recession-resistant business models, in recent years, particularly due to improving technology, the sector has become much more competitive.

Just like its main competitors, BCE has been pouring billions into upgrading its network, rolling out fibre-to-the-home and 5G infrastructure across the country. These are massive projects that require upfront capital but provide decades of utility once completed.

On top of that, BCE has also been spending capital on acquisitions to protect and expand its footprint. These moves were crucial to maintaining competitiveness in the telecom sector. However, they’ve been a drag on BCE’s free cash flow for years.

Therefore, because all the big telecoms have been spending billions to improve their networks and stay competitive, BCE’s capex never really let up. And when it became clear that the dividend was no longer sustainable at the current rate, the yield ballooned to 13%.

So, while existing investors were impacted by an immediate reduction in the passive income generated from their investment in BCE, it may actually have been the smarter move for the long-term success of the company. Sacrificing some income now is better than losing competitiveness long term.

By cutting the payout, the company freed up billions in cash to invest in infrastructure, protect its market share, and ensure it remains a dominant player in Canada’s telecom sector for decades to come.

Is BCE still a top long-term holding?

Despite the significant slashing of the dividend earlier this year from $3.99 per share annually to just $1.75 per share annually today, BCE’s core operations haven’t changed.

It’s still a dominant player that serves millions of customers nationwide with wireless, internet, and media services. These are essential services that people don’t cut back on, even in worsening economic environments.

Furthermore, the recent investments in fibre and 5G are long-life assets. They’ve impacted BCE’s free cash flow in the short run, but once in place, they can generate reliable returns for decades.

So, with BCE trading at a forward enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 6.7 times, below its five-year average of 8.2 times, it’s certainly a stock you’ll want to consider buying now.

And although it offers slightly less income than it has in the past, with a forward yield of 5.2% today, below its five-year average of 7.1%, you can be more confident in the stability of the dividend and competitiveness of the company long term.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

