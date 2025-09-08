Member Login
Home » Investing » This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

If you’re worried about growth and income in retirement, then this dividend giant belongs on your watchlist.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) reported a 56% increase in earnings, driven by lower credit losses and higher revenue.
  • Scotiabank's global banking success includes a 29% net income rise, bolstered by strong capital markets and international banking.
  • Scotiabank offers a strong dividend yield of 5.01%, making it an attractive choice for income-seeking investors.

If Canadians were hoping to enter September with some good news, it hasn’t ended up that way. Electronic vehicle (EV) sales recently plummeted nearly 30%. A Bank of Canada rate cut doesn’t even look in the bag. Yet one area is still doing well. Canadian banks.

That’s why today we’re going to check out not just any Canadian bank, but the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). This bank stock has been overlooked for years as the company that stretched into Latin America. Yet now, that investment is paying off, and for Canadian investors, it’s coming in the form of dividends.

What happened

First, let’s look at that earnings success. Scotiabank stock recently reported huge growth in its third quarter for 2025. The bank stock reported net income rose to $2.5 billion from $1.9 billion compared to last year. Furthermore, earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.84 from $1.41 year-over-year, so profitability was also moving upwards.

What’s more, Scotiabank reported an incredible 56% increase in earnings from the quarter last year, thanks to lower credit losses and higher revenue. Global wealth management earnings rose 14% from higher revenues from mutual funds, brokerage, and net interest income.

More to come

Even better news? The company reported strong performance in global banking and markets, with a 29% increase in net income year-over-year. This was supported by robust capital markets activity, along with higher fees. And with adjusted earnings rising 6% year-over-year in international banking, it’s clear the movement down South is paying off.

Long term, the bank stock has been able to generate strong revenue growth while maintaining positive operating leverage. Through all this, the bank stock has maintained a strong balance sheet, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) at 13.3%. With credit losses also down by $357 million from the quarter before, there’s even more opportunity for growth from this bank stock.

Value and income

Right now, Scotiabank trades at a low 11.2 times earnings, with potential value for growth-oriented investors. BNS stock also boasts a 3 times sales and 1.5 times book value. It also holds a strong dividend yield at 5%, so there’s consistent income and value ready to pick up today.

How much? If you were to put $7,000 towards Scotiabank right now, then you could immediately start earning annual dividend income of $347. And as the company continues to repurchase shares, Scotiabank will unlock even more shareholder value.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$87.7679$4.40$347.60Quarterly$6,931.04

Bottom line

All together, Scotiabank demonstrated a strong earnings report. One that showed the bank isn’t only gearing up for growth this year, but long term. And a strong dividend yield is incredibly enticing for investors thinking about buying now and holding forever. With just a $7,000 investment, this bank stock could be one of the most overlooked dividend giants out there. And one that could fuel your retirement for decades to come with dividends immediately coming in.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next Big Winners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks offer the perfect mix of conservative, risk, and balanced approaches to investing.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian dividend stock is one I'd buy right away, especially considering earnings soaring higher and its inherent value.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock isn't going to surge over night, but there are plenty of reasons the stock is still heading upwards.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock might be dirty now, but this is the exact specialty it focuses on.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks aren't just short-term volatile gains. Instead, these are long-term winners for any investor.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best performers on the TSX when it comes to paying out nearly constant…

Read more »