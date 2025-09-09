Member Login
Home » Investing » The Dividend Knight Canadians Shouldn’t Ignore Right Now

The Dividend Knight Canadians Shouldn’t Ignore Right Now

Fortis stock remains one of the best Dividend Knight stocks out there, and that continues to be the case for future investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis reported strong Q2 earnings with net earnings of $384 million driven by rate base expansion and strategic projects.
  • Fortis aims to grow its rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion by 2029 with a $26 billion capital plan.
  • Fortis offers over 50 years of dividend growth with plans to maintain 4-6% annual increases, appealing for long-term investment stability.

The TSX has me worried. I know, when we look at recent performance, one might wonder why on earth that might be. After all, it has recently hit all-time highs! Yet that’s exactly why I’m worried. At these heights, investors start to get antsy and want to take their earnings. And in an economy that’s still under the pressure of high inflation and interest rates, that’s exactly what tends to happen.

That’s why today I’d recommend investors consider a Dividend Knight. It can be easy to ignore these companies, given that they tend to be incredibly boring. But I like boring, and you should too. And one of the most beautifully boring stocks out there right now? That’s Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Why FTS

Fortis is a regulated utility stretched across North America and into the Caribbean. It recently reported its second-quarter earnings, proving why it has demonstrated robust growth not just this quarter, but for years.

Fortis’ forward-looking capital investments, regulatory achievements, and sustainability commitments all lean into why this is a strong long-term investment. During earnings, Fortis reported net earnings of $384 million or $0.76 per share. This was a major increase from the $331 million or $0.67 reported at the same time last year. The growth was helped by rate base expansion, with significant projects like the Eagle Mountain Pipeline and revenue adjustments at Central Hudson.

With capital expenditure hitting $2.9 billion in the first half of 2025, Fortis stock is now on track with a planned $5.2 billion in capex for the year. The dividend stock also advanced an agreement to serve a new data centre in Tucson Electric Power. All in all, the company proved it’s not standing still.

More to come

This leads investors to a strong Dividend Knight with more in the making. The company’s strategic investments in infrastreucture and energy efficiency projects already support consistent growth. It all feeds into its $26 billion five-year capital plan to boost its rate base from $39 billion as of 2024 to $53 billion by 2029. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%!

And yet, even with all this stable growth, even with a 3.6% dividend yield, even with an increase in the dividend every year for over 50 years, the company remains cheap. The dividend stock trades at 20.1 times earnings, showing reasonable valuation for a long-term stock.

In fact, the company continues to stress that it will keep growing dividends by 4% to 6% between now and 2029. And with a payout ratio of 71% at writing, that shows the company certainly has the capacity to keep growing the business while supporting dividend growth. In fact, even an investment of $7,000 today would bring in annual income of $255.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FTS$67.45104$2.46$255.84Quarterly$7,014.80

Bottom line

If you’re an investor worried about the future and a stock dip, then Fortis stock is where you need to be. This is a stellar investment for those wanting some income on the side and growth long term. And yet it continues to be an overlooked Dividend Knight on the TSX today. So don’t follow the crowd, don’t believe boring isn’t beautiful, because in the world of investing, that’s exactly what you want.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend Champs Deserve a Permanent Spot in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another great TFSA-worthy stock worth buying at a discount.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Is BMO Stock Still a Good Buy in September 2025?

| Adam Othman

After a terrific performance on the stock market so far, it might be a better idea to wait for a…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

20 Years of Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have sustainable payout ratios, strong earnings, and a proven record of dividend payment and growth.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be a Secret Income Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor seeking long-term income, then this REIT definitely belongs on your watchlist.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy for a Year-end Breakout

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another cheap dividend giant that are worth buying on strength.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Facing Sticky Inflation? This Stock Offers Crucial Protection

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This low-volatile dividend growth stock provides income stability and offers crucial protection against sticky inflation.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This 5.75 Percent Monthly Passive-Income Payer 

| Puja Tayal

A 5.75% stock pays dividend every month and even increases it, making it an attractive investment for TFSA passive income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stock have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »