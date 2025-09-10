Member Login
2 Under-Followed Dividend Stocks With Dependable Income

Want dividend stocks with dependable income? Here are two great options you probably haven’t heard of before.

Demetris Afxentiou
Key Points

  • Two overlooked Canadian dividend stocks—Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) and North West Company (TSX:NWC)—offer dependable income from stable, niche businesses.
  • Atrium pays a monthly ~8% yield with a decade-plus track record, while North West yields ~3.4% with two decades of payouts and a fresh 2.5% dividend hike.
Most investors know that the market is flush with great long-term dividend stocks with dependable income potential. What those investors may not realize is that some stellar, off-the-radar stocks meet those requirements.

Here’s a look at two dividend stocks with dependable income potential that you’ve likely never heard of.

Option 1: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation

First up is Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI). Atrium is one of the largest non-bank lenders, otherwise known as alternative lending. The company is focused on commercial, developer and residential mortgages, meaning it has a large client base to draw from.

In terms of localization, Atrium is centred around major metro markets, more specifically, Ontario and Western Canada.

Atrium’s unique niche in metro markets, coupled with its alternative financing vibe, makes the stock a bit of a hidden gem on the market.  That unique opportunity is evident in Atrium’s results.

In the most recent quarterly update, Atrium posted a net income of $13.1 million, representing a solid 13.7% increase over the same period last year.

Turning to dividends, Atrium offers investors a tasty monthly dividend that pays out an impressive yield of 8%. This makes the stock one of the highest-paying dividends on the market.

Incredibly, despite that high-yield, Atrium has reliably paid out that monthly dividend without fail for well over a decade, making this one of the dividend stocks with dependable income to consider.

Option 2: North West Company Inc.

The next company on the list of dividend stocks with dependable income is another under-followed option, North West Company (TSX:NWC).

North West is a retailer operating a slew of retail stores across Canada’s north, as well as in Alaska, the South Pacific and parts of the Caribbean. North West’s products include general merchandise and groceries, which adds a defensive element to consider.

The company’s rural niche provides a stable and boring element, which doesn’t attract a lot of attention. What it does scream, however, is stability through its recession-resistant, necessity-based retail model.

That stability also means that the company can invest in growth and pay out a stable dividend. This makes it a prime option for any investor seeking dividend stocks with dependable income.

By way of example, in the most recent quarterly update announced this week, North West reported sales of $647 million and earnings of $219 million. Both figures are in line with the same period last year.

As of the time of writing, North West offers a quarterly dividend that pays out a respectable yield of 3.4%. The company has been paying out those dividends for over two decades without fail and has provided an annual uptick going back nearly a decade.

In fact, prospective investors should note that North West announced a 2.5% hike to its dividend this week as part of its quarterly update.

Will you buy these dividend stocks with dependable income?

Both Atrium and North West offer investors a unique mix of growth potential, stability, and income generation. And while every stock carries risk, both of these under-followed companies can provide some defensive appeal and income generation.

In my opinion, a small position in either stock would be a great fit for any larger, well-diversified portfolio.

