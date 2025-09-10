Member Login
Home » Investing » This Energy Stock Could Be the Key to Lifelong Passive Income

This Energy Stock Could Be the Key to Lifelong Passive Income

This energy stock may be on the older side, but don’t let that make you believe there’s nothing in the future to look forward to.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gibson Energy offers stability with deep operational infrastructure across North America, proving a reliable investment in the energy sector.
  • Gibson reported strong Q2 earnings with $153 million in EBITDA, boosted by increased throughput and cost-saving measures.
  • With a 6.71% dividend yield and ongoing expansion projects, Gibson is a promising choice for income-focused investors seeking growth.

“Cash is king.” It’s what we hear again and again, especially in the world of investing. And true enough, when we get into investing, what we want at the end of the day is cash on hand. That’s cash we can use for emergency funds, investing further, or supporting even our day-to-day lives.

Yet that can lead many investors to chase yields instead of fundamentals. That’s why today, we’re going to focus on a dividend stock in the energy sector. While it might not have the highest dividend yield out there, it offers stability. So, let’s get into why Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) could be one of the best investments of 2025.

About GEI

First, let’s look back just a little. Gibson Energy was founded in 1953 as Gibson Petroleum Marketing Company. It was one of Canada’s earliest midstream energy firms, focused on the transport and marketing of crude oil.

Since then, it’s expanded into storage, pipelines, terminals, and more services. It went on to rebrand as Gibson Energy in 2002, going public in 2011. Now, it operates as a stable investment in the oil and gas sector and is one of the best dividend stocks money can buy. This is due to its extensive operational infrastructure, which includes major terminals and storage facilities spanning from Alberta to Texas, with additional facilities on the way.

Into earnings

The energy stock might be older, but don’t let that count it out for your income portfolio. The dividend stock recently reported second-quarter earnings that show just how strong the stock is. GEI reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $153 million, driven by an increase in throughput and cost-saving initiatives.

Furthermore, net income hit $61 million, a slight decrease due to lower marketing adjusted EBITDA. However, the Gateway dredging project was completed on time and within budget during this time. It’s now increasing the terminal’s capacity by 20%, hitting new volume records!

Looking ahead

All this speaks to how the company is now focused on the future. Not only will it likely see even more capabilities for handling large-scale shipments, but there are more on the way. There were significant turnarounds at the Moose Jaw Facility as well as the Hardisty Diluent Recovery Unit, again on time and under budget.

What’s more, the dividend stock has, you guessed it, a dividend. Right now, the company has a forward dividend of 6.71%. This is supported by a payout ratio of 83%, making GEI a solid passive-income play. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in annual dividends of $462!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GEI$26.00269$1.72$462.68Quarterly$6,994.00

Bottom line

As GEI continues to complete its major projects like Gateway and bring down costs, the dividend stock is paving the way for future growth. Its infrastructure assets and strong financial management also make it a stable investment, especially in the energy sector.

While dividends aren’t everything, including high yields, that income is certainly nice while the energy stock works on more growth. That growth looks likely, as expanding infrastructure projects and maintaining finances provide a solid path forward.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for wealth that lasts a lifetime? Then consider Hydro One stock one of your best options.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the Big Surge?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex Energy picked up a nice tailwind in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Where Will Pembina Pipeline Be in 5 Years?

| Robin Brown

Pembina Pipeline has been a solid dividend stock over the decade. However, its stock is down in 2025. Is it…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy a Buy After its Big Move Last Month?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus Energy recently made big announcements that will impact shareholders.

Read more »

cloud computing
Energy Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for retirement sooner as opposed to later, then look into these hacks and this dividend stock.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Energy Stocks

This Infrastructure Powerhouse Could Quietly Make You Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income that lasts, then this dividend stock belongs on your watchlist immediately.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

What You Should Know: TSX Sectors Holding Strong in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two out-of-favour primary TSX sectors last year are experiencing a resurgence in 2025.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking reliable income and growth need to consider this renewable energy company offering up monthly dividend income.

Read more »