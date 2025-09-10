Why This Copper Miner Could Shine in the Next Supercycle

Copper stocks are some of the best long-term investments, especially as we move to clean energy. And this stock is at the top.

It can be hard to imagine a sector that could go through a period of strong economic growth. Yet when it comes to copper, that’s exactly what’s happening. Not only that, this will continue to happen not just for the next few years, but even decades.

That’s why copper is going through a supercycle right now, this second. There are so many things fuelling the growth in copper. Not only is copper already used in products from pipes to wiring, it’s also part of the clean energy revolution. As the world transitions to clean energy, estimates suggest demand could rise by 25% through to 2040. And that’s even more true with electric vehicles (EV) requiring substantially more copper than a regular car.

So, how do investors get in on the action? With a company like First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM).

About FM

First Quantum was founded in 1983, growing into a major copper miner at its core, but also mining products such as nickel, gold, and other metals. The copper stock focuses on mining operations across the world, from Zambia and Turkey to Australia and Spain.

In short, it’s the perfect way to get in on the action when it comes to copper, especially since inventories have dropped sharply and supply is strained. Geopolitical issues have made the problem worse as countries tighten output. That leaves companies like FM ready to pick up the slack.

Into earnings

And pick up it has. During the company’s most recent quarterly report, FM reported net earnings of $18 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings also hit $17 million, with the copper stock benefitting from higher gold sales and increased realized copper and gold prices. The copper stock rose even further from a shipment of copper concentrate from Cobre Panama after government approval.

What’s more, its Kansanshi S3 Expansion project is almost complete with production starting up in the second half of this year! This could mean even more is on the way. And with the copper miner improving its financial position, with gross profit rising to $351 million and debt down by $334 million, there’s even more room to grow.

More to come

As the company continues to expand in Kansanshi, there’s even more exploration being done. For instance, its Zambia operations went through a US$1.3 billion expansion, resulting in full control of the Zambian copper assets. This means the copper stock can look forward to stability in the face of rising copper demand.

Now, of course, things can change. Copper demand can decrease or hit peak levels that leave investors selling. Geopolitical risks, market volatility, operational shutdowns – these are all possibilities as evidenced by the suspension at Cobre Panama. Yet investors seeking long-term rewards need not worry about short-term issues. Instead, they should look at today’s price and tomorrow’s future opportunities and see rewards.

Bottom line

Copper isn’t going anywhere, and in fact is in more demand than ever before. FM offers a huge investment opportunity, with strong financial results, strategic growth initiatives, and more exploration on deck. So if you’re alright with a little risk, this copper stock could belong on your watchlist.