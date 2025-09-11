A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7.7% Payout Each Month

This non-bank lender is the perfect TFSA stock for its high yield and monthly dividend payments.

Trade tensions have intensified in 2025, slowing global economic growth. Uncertainty is the theme of the current environment and the watchword of most economists. Fortunately, Canadian domestic stocks have remained resilient, with minimal impact from trade shocks or turbulence.

The TSX is up +17.53% year to date and continues to post new record highs to start September. Notably, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) values are also rising according to the latest BMO Investment Survey. Why? Many Canadians are concerned about the economy and the potential for a recession.

Income certainty

Now is a good time to capitalize on the bullish sentiment and utilize the TFSA for income certainty. Ten of TSX’s 11 primary sectors have positive returns thus far in 2025. Canadians can choose from several high-quality stocks paying dividends. However, if you seek monthly payouts, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is the perfect TFSA stock today.

Generous dividend-payer

Firm Capital is suitable for income-oriented investors because of its ultra-high yield. At $12.17 per share, the dividend offer is a generous 7.69%. Your $7,000 contribution limit in 2025 can buy 575 shares and generate $44.86 in monthly tax-free income. Assuming your available contribution room is $21,000, the monthly payout is $134.58.

Principal philosophy

This $447 million non-bank lender primarily invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as real estate-related debt investments. The firm’s principal philosophy is to preserve shareholders’ equity. It commits to deliver stable monthly income streams.

Firm Capital’s investment portfolio is widely diversified. It focuses on select real estate markets that are less susceptible to economic and market uncertainty. Also, traditional banks or large financial institutions don’t serve these markets. The MIC concentrates on short-term, first mortgages and participates in loan syndications to reduce exposure. Management prioritizes security over portfolio size.

As a real estate capital provider, Firm Capital’s lending programs encompass residential and commercial real estate markets, not to mention mezzanine and joint venture programs. Builders, developers, and investment property owners can avail of other services like construction, bridge, equity, and conventional real estate financing.

Financial highlights

In the first half of 2025, revenues decreased by 1.6% to $32.8 million from a year ago, while bet income rose 14.9% year over year to $19.6 million. As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average portfolio size is $638 million. For 2025, the weighted average interest rate is 9.93% compared to 10.77% in 2024.

The short-term nature of the Investment Portfolio enables Firm Capital to repeatedly revolve the portfolio and adapt to changes in the real estate market. At the end of July 2025, 88.9% of the mortgage portfolio consists of conventional first mortgages.

Impressive dividend history

Firm Capital has consistently paid out dividends to its shareholders. Based on the company’s dividend history, the small-cap stock has never missed a monthly dividend payment since February 2000. It also pays year-end special dividends, subject to or depending on financial performance.

In 2024, the dividend per share reached $0.992, including a special dividend of $0.056. TFSA investors can include FC in their stock portfolio for income certainty amid economic uncertainties.