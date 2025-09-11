Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7.7% Payout Each Month

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7.7% Payout Each Month

This non-bank lender is the perfect TFSA stock for its high yield and monthly dividend payments.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Trade tensions and economic uncertainty have pushed Canadians toward tax‑free income, with the TSX up ~17.5% YTD and TFSA usage rising as investors seek stability.
  • Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (TSX:FC) is a TFSA‑friendly monthly payer — trading near $12.17 with a 7.69% yield, an uninterrupted monthly‑dividend record since 2000, and a short‑term, first‑mortgage portfolio (~$638M) aimed at delivering stable income.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp] >

Trade tensions have intensified in 2025, slowing global economic growth. Uncertainty is the theme of the current environment and the watchword of most economists. Fortunately, Canadian domestic stocks have remained resilient, with minimal impact from trade shocks or turbulence.

The TSX is up +17.53% year to date and continues to post new record highs to start September. Notably, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) values are also rising according to the latest BMO Investment Survey. Why? Many Canadians are concerned about the economy and the potential for a recession.

Income certainty

Now is a good time to capitalize on the bullish sentiment and utilize the TFSA for income certainty. Ten of TSX’s 11 primary sectors have positive returns thus far in 2025. Canadians can choose from several high-quality stocks paying dividends. However, if you seek monthly payouts, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is the perfect TFSA stock today.

Generous dividend-payer

Firm Capital is suitable for income-oriented investors because of its ultra-high yield. At $12.17 per share, the dividend offer is a generous 7.69%. Your $7,000 contribution limit in 2025 can buy 575 shares and generate $44.86 in monthly tax-free income. Assuming your available contribution room is $21,000, the monthly payout is $134.58.

Principal philosophy

This $447 million non-bank lender primarily invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as real estate-related debt investments. The firm’s principal philosophy is to preserve shareholders’ equity. It commits to deliver stable monthly income streams.

Firm Capital’s investment portfolio is widely diversified. It focuses on select real estate markets that are less susceptible to economic and market uncertainty. Also, traditional banks or large financial institutions don’t serve these markets. The MIC concentrates on short-term, first mortgages and participates in loan syndications to reduce exposure. Management prioritizes security over portfolio size.

As a real estate capital provider, Firm Capital’s lending programs encompass residential and commercial real estate markets, not to mention mezzanine and joint venture programs. Builders, developers, and investment property owners can avail of other services like construction, bridge, equity, and conventional real estate financing.

Financial highlights

In the first half of 2025, revenues decreased by 1.6% to $32.8 million from a year ago, while bet income rose 14.9% year over year to $19.6 million. As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average portfolio size is $638 million. For 2025, the weighted average interest rate is 9.93% compared to 10.77% in 2024.

The short-term nature of the Investment Portfolio enables Firm Capital to repeatedly revolve the portfolio and adapt to changes in the real estate market. At the end of July 2025, 88.9% of the mortgage portfolio consists of conventional first mortgages.

Impressive dividend history

Firm Capital has consistently paid out dividends to its shareholders. Based on the company’s dividend history, the small-cap stock has never missed a monthly dividend payment since February 2000. It also pays year-end special dividends, subject to or depending on financial performance.

In 2024, the dividend per share reached $0.992, including a special dividend of $0.056. TFSA investors can include FC in their stock portfolio for income certainty amid economic uncertainties.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rate Cuts: 2 TSX Stocks to Soar if Rate Cuts Happen

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks might be excellent picks for your self-directed portfolio as interest rates continue to fall over the…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Is Maple Leaf Foods a Buy After Gaining 21% Last Month?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Maple Leaf Foods stock surged following strong earnings and cash flow growth. Could a value-unlocking spin-off and a reliable dividend…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Pay Passive Income Long After You Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can help you retire, sure. But it can also pay out investors for years to come even…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Buy These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Boasting terrific dividend-paying streaks, solid underlying businesses, and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks can be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians can certainly double up OAS payments, even from dividends alone. Let's look at one strong option.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best-Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor looking for long-term income, then consider this secret dividend stock that Bay Street loves.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Dividend Stock Perfect for Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company has a resilient business model and a growing earnings base to consistently pay and even increase its…

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-Followed Dividend Stocks With Dependable Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want dividend stocks with dependable income? Here are two great options you probably haven't heard of before.

Read more »