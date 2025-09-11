Member Login
Home » Investing » The Steady Dividend Stock That Could Outlast Any Recession

The Steady Dividend Stock That Could Outlast Any Recession

Insurance stocks can be a perfect area to invest during a recession, but truth is investing without a recession can be equally rewarding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
GettyImages-1394663007

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Insurance stocks are resilient during recessions, generating steady cash from essential services people don't cancel.
  • Manulife Financial is diversified globally, with significant growth potential in Asia where insurance demand is rising.
  • Manulife offers a 5.5% dividend yield, providing stable income growth and protection against economic downturns.

Recessions can be scary things, and right now, it seems like investors have been edging in and out of a recession for decades. Of course, that’s not true. We have seen periods of high growth followed by drops in the market, providing year after year of volatility. Yet there’s one area that can see investors through any type of volatility, recession or otherwise. That’s insurance stocks.

Why insurance

While insurance stocks might not make headlines, these are stocks that can outlast any recession. Insurance is an essential industry, a service that people don’t cancel when times get tough. Whether it’s home, auto, health, or life insurance, we all need protection. And that demand means cash will keep flowing in.

Furthermore, insurance stocks aren’t just getting premiums, but also investing. In a recession, that means interest rates shift downwards, providing the best opportunity to jump in and buy a large portfolio of bonds and other safe assets. These provide a stable financial cushion to keep cash safe.

What’s more, recessions can actually be semi-good news for insurance stocks. This is where pricing power comes in. Companies with strong balance sheets can weather the storm, while weaker players are weeded out. With conservative discipline, these larger companies merely grow larger, even providing increases to dividends that investors can look forward to during tough times.

Consider MFC

So, if you’re worried about a recession, what’s an insurance stock to consider? In this case, I would consider Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). This insurance stock offers not just the resiliency of the insurance field, but the diversification of being a global stock. It keeps earnings steady even in slower economies from its investment in Canada, the United States, and Asia.

In fact, the investment in Asia is a growth engine that could be a huge catalyst for future growth. Insurance penetration there is still low, but demand is climbing. This can offset any slowdowns in North America, allowing for future growth in dividends and returns.

Investors witnessed this during recent earnings, with the insurance stock reporting US$1.9 billion in core earnings, up 14% year-over-year. Net income increased to US$1.7 billion, with new business value (NBV) up 18% – all driven by strong and increasing demand in Asia.

Bottom line

The topping on this delicious sundae? That dividend. Manulife stock, as well as other insurance stocks, offer up quarterly dividends. In the case of MFC, its dividend currently sits at about 5.5%. That’s a huge increase in annual income, while also providing a stable payout ratio at about 40% at writing. So not only can investors look forward to income, but income growth again and again.

If you’re worried about a recession, MFC is a great way to go to bed with nothing but happy thoughts filling your head. No stress, no fear, just income coming in again and again for decades to come. So if this sounds like something you’re interested in, be sure to meet with your financial advisor for more research on Manulife stock and other insurance stocks today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Asset Manager Could Build Your Portfolio Safely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This asset manager could be one of the best ways to create safety and security for your future portfolio.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their stable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy yields, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys to create…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Alaris Equity Partners for its Dividend?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners is currently yielding 7.2%, with a strong portfolio of high quality companies and a low payout ratio…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Adam Othman

These three are some of the best long-term investments you can make when you start investing in the Canadian stock…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Transform $7,000 Into Reliable Monthly Income With These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high yields and have durable payouts, making them attractive investments for monthly income.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These three Canadian dividend stocks can generate a reliable stream of income for years, making them perfect for your retirement…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The REIT That Could Turn $10,000 Into Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could be one of the best ways to create income for a lifetime, retiree or not!

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I Like More Than Enbridge Today

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another dividend stock that could be in for a comeback year of gains.

Read more »