Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Franco-Nevada Stock Still a Buy After Reaching 52-Week Highs?

Is Franco-Nevada Stock Still a Buy After Reaching 52-Week Highs?

Franco-Nevada stock has hit new 52-week highs! Let’s break down whether this gold royalty leader is still a buy for your portfolio in September 2025.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Soaring gold and silver prices turbocharged Franco-Nevada's revenue and cash flow, leading to record earnings and a 64% stock price surge year-to-date;
  • Aggressive acquisitions like the Côté Gold royalty fuel strong future growth, making the gold stock a top hedge pick for September;
  • FNV's royalty model offers explosive profit margins without the risks of mine operations, justifying its premium valuation.

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock has been a star performer so far in 2025, surging 64% year to date and hitting new 52-week highs. With bullion prices setting new records above US$3,600 an ounce and silver reaching record highs this year, the precious metals royalty company is experiencing its best time in the stock market. But investors are wondering: has the ship sailed, or is this top Canadian gold stock still a buy in September 2025?

A golden business model shining brighter

Franco-Nevada isn’t a typical mining stock. It’s a royalty and streaming company, which means it provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for the right to buy metals at a (usually low) fixed cost in the future or receive a percentage of revenue from the mine. This unique structure allows it to benefit from high metal prices without being exposed to the crippling operating cost inflation, labour disputes, and other operational headaches that often plague traditional mining companies.

The company’s second-quarter results were a testament to this model’s power. Revenue soared 42% year over year to a record $369.4 million, and operating cash flow exploded by 121% to $430.3 million. This was driven primarily by soaring gold prices, as the amount of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), a standardized measure combining all metal and energy production, only grew by a modest 2%. This operational leverage is a key reason Franco-Nevada’s operating and net profit margins are so high.

Franco-Nevada’s growth engine: Acquisitions fuel future earnings and cash flow

Franco-Nevada’s management has been aggressively deploying capital to secure future growth. Recent acquisitions are a major reason for optimism. The company spent over $1 billion to acquire a royalty on the Côté Gold Mine in Ontario, one of Canada’s newest large-scale mines. It also picked up a royalty on the highly promising Arthur Project in Nevada and increased its stake in the Gold Quarry mine.

These strategic moves, paid for with a strong balance sheet boasting over $1.1 billion in available capital, will be key drivers for increased production in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

The company guides for a whopping 40% year-over-year revenue increase for the full year 2025. With 120 assets already producing cash flow and another 38 in advanced development, its revenue pipeline is flush with potential.

Valuation: FNV stock is pricey, but with a premium justification

There’s no sugarcoating it: Franco-Nevada stock is expensive. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 49.2, it trades at a significant premium to the average gold industry stock (with a P/E of 26.3). However, you often get what you pay for.

Franco-Nevada stock’s valuation premium reflects its superior, low-risk business model, its stellar growth profile, and its pristine debt-free balance sheet. It’s also still cheaper than its closest peer, Wheaton Precious Metals, which has a P/E of 60.

Investors seeking a hedge against market volatility and inflation without the operational risks of mining may find the premium well worth it.

That said, FNV isn’t that much of an income investor’s friend right now. Its quarterly dividend yields 0.8% despite increases for 18 consecutive years. But for IPO investors, the yield on original cost is in the double-digit range now.

Is Franco-Nevada stock still a buy?

So, is Franco-Nevada stock still a buy after its spectacular run? The answer is a cautious yes, but with a strategy. Chasing any stock at 52-week highs can be risky. The company’s outlook is undoubtedly bright, powered by high gold prices and shrewd acquisitions. However, if metal prices were to fall, the stock could see a pullback. The ideal entry point for new money would be on any market-driven dip. That said, long-term investors looking for a low-risk way to hold gold and a top Canadian gold stock to buy in September may still find Franco-Nevada a premier choice. Its unique model acts as a powerful hedge, and its growth story is far from over.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Surges

| Andrew Walker

These gold stocks are on a roll.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Steel Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for income that lasts, then this basic material can be a lifesaver for any portfolio.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines Is Up 300% in the Last 3 Years: Is the TSX Stock Still a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Agnico Eagle is a TSX stock that has crushed the broader markets over the last three years, rising almost 300%.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Copper Miner Could Shine in the Next Supercycle

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Copper stocks are some of the best long-term investments, especially as we move to clean energy. And this stock is…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Up 30% in August, Is Kinross Gold Still a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With gold soaring and cash flow booming, let's explore if Kinross Gold stock still shines bright for new investors in…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold Bars: This Stock Could Be the Real Wealth Preserver

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barrick gold could be one of the best options for gold -- not some small stock or Costco gold bars.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Metals and Mining Stocks

Pan American Silver Rose 24% in August: Too Late to Invest?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Pan American Silver stock soared 24% in August. With record cash flow, a transformative acquisition, and a hidden catalyst, the…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Miners’ Moments: Will Gold Stocks Hold Their Glow Into Year-End?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX gold stocks are shining bright and should sustain their unrestrained momentum through the remainder of 2025.

Read more »