Member Login
Home » Investing » The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

Inflation continues to be higher for investors, along with interest rates, which makes this dividend stock a great option for investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks provide a steady income that grows over time and can act as an inflation hedge.
  • Successful dividend stocks rely on strong cash flow and durable business models, ensuring income even as prices rise.
  • Exchange Income Corporation (EIF) offers a resilient business mix and solid dividends, making it a strong choice for inflation protection.

When it comes to creating passive income that lasts during inflation, dividend stocks can be the best way to gain growth and security. Yet among the dividend stocks out there, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) could be one of the greatest options. Today, let’s look at why dividend stocks can help beat inflation, and why EIF might belong in your portfolio.

Why dividend stocks

First off, dividends provide a steady income stream, one that grows over time. And that income is usually attached to established companies such as banks, pipelines and utilities, companies that have a long history of dividends. Therefore, if inflation starts pushing up the cost of living by 2% or even 3%, having a dividend stock with a 5% to 7% dividend yield can not only keep your income safe, it can even grow. It’s a built-in inflation hedge.

Furthermore, dividend stocks are funded by actual cash flow. Dividend stocks can consistently pay and increase dividends if the stocks have a durable business model, as well as pricing power. This way, they can pass on higher costs to customers and protect margins. And that translates into reliable income, even if prices rise.

Now I’ve mentioned this several times, but it bears repeating: dividend stocks pay up. In an inflationary environment, this is huge. Not only are you receiving income that helps balance out cost-of-living increases during times of inflation, you can use that to grow your income through compounding. By automatically buying more shares, you can create a larger portfolio. So, let’s look at whether EIF fits the bill.

EIF

What makes EIF interesting is its business mix during an inflationary period. The company is into essential manufacturing, from aviation and aerospace to industrial services. The aviation arm provides services to Northern Canada, such as medevac operations and passenger flights. These are protected under long-term government contracts. The manufacturing segment is more cyclical, but adds diversification. Together, it’s a strong and resilient business.

This was seen during the dividend stock’s most recent earnings report. Its second quarter reported revenue of $720 million, a 9% increase year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $177 million, climbing 13%. What’s more, free cash flow (FCF) rose 23% to $123 million, showing the business isn’t only growing; it’s also generating cash to sustain dividends.

Now, management has new EBITDA guidance of $35 million, showing more growth and income is on the way. Its dividend sits at $2.64 per share, with a payout ratio at 100%. That’s tight, but the dividend stock has a strong operating cash flow that supports it. While there’s little cushion, the trends of rising earnings and raised guidance are promising. Meanwhile, a $7,000 investment could bring in dividend income of $261 each year!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF.TO$70.1299$2.64$261Monthly$6,942

Bottom line

With a strategic acquisition of Canadian North, a new 10-year Air Services Agreement, increased guidance and a solid dividend, EIF looks like a promising stock – one that could hedge inflation even if it remains elevated. That makes EIF certainly worth watching on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stock still provide 5% dividend yields.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Telecom Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is maybe the best way to create long-term income, especially for a safe and secure RRSP.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

| Sneha Nahata

These hidden gems have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts and enable them to increase dividends…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are safe bets given their steady earnings growth, sustainable payouts, and dividend growth history.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up 12% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Easy Canadian Stocks to Invest $500

| Demetris Afxentiou

New Investors! Kickstart your portfolio with $500 and these easy Canadian stocks to buy for long-term income today.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top investment, not only for income, but also stability from a long-term industry.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in September

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian dividend stocks, and why these particular picks look like solid buying opportunities at this…

Read more »