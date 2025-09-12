Why Income Investors Are Returning to Energy Stocks

Income investors have been attracted by certain energy stocks that offer good dividend income. Is it too late to buy?

Income investors are making a notable comeback to certain energy stocks — and the reasons are somewhat straightforward. A combination of attractive dividends, improving fundamentals, and shifting interest rate dynamics are pulling investors back into certain Canadian energy stocks.

Let’s take a closer look at two obvious names: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), and why they’re turning heads in today’s income-hungry market.

Enbridge: A reliable dividend giant roars back

In the past year, Enbridge has staged an impressive comeback. The stock has gained 23%, and when dividends are factored in, the total return hits just over 30%. That’s enough to turn a $10,000 investment into approximately $13,000 — not bad for a slow-and-steady pipeline stock.

Interestingly, if you strip away the dividend, the stock’s return would have slightly underperformed the broader Canadian market, as measured by the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF. This highlights a key advantage of income investing: dividends can significantly boost total returns, especially in sideways or uncertain markets.

Enbridge wasn’t always this hot. From early 2022 through late 2023, the stock lagged for two key reasons:

Slowing distributable cash flow per share (DCFPS) growth, hovering around 3% annually. A rising interest rate environment that made bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) more attractive to income-seeking investors.

As interest rates climbed, Enbridge shares slumped nearly 13%, bottoming around $38 in late 2023. But with a jaw-dropping 9% dividend yield at that level, the stock caught the attention of contrarian income investors. Their bet paid off — and fast.

By early 2024, as the Bank of Canada pivoted toward rate cuts (from 5% to 2.75% by early 2025), fixed-income instruments lost their shine. That drove more investors back into high-yielding, blue-chip stocks like Enbridge. Since early 2024, the stock has surged over 50%.

Today, Enbridge trades around $67.50, offering a still-attractive dividend and projected DCFPS growth of 3% annually through 2026, with potential for 5% beyond. Investors should be more conservative with their expectations for ENB returns going forward. Total returns may be around 8—10% annually, making it a reasonable blue-chip option for long-term income portfolios.

Whitecap Resources: A high-yield play with room to run

While Enbridge offers better stability, Whitecap Resources adds a dose of growth potential — and volatility.

After tumbling over 30% in early 2025 due to U.S. tariff headlines, Whitecap staged a sharp rebound, aided by strong second-quarter results:

Production rose 5% to 292,754 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Petroleum and natural gas revenue jumped 39%

Funds flow per share climbed 5.6% to $0.75

Free funds flow hit an impressive $304 million

At a current share price of $10.49, Whitecap yields nearly 7% — a compelling figure for income investors willing to accept commodity-driven fluctuations. Analysts also see nearly 25% upside based on consensus price targets, presenting a rare opportunity for both yield and capital appreciation.

Investor takeaway

With lower interest rates and fixed-income yields shrinking, and dividend-paying energy stocks regaining momentum, it’s no surprise that income investors are returning to the sector. Companies like Enbridge offer reliable income, while names like Whitecap deliver higher risk-reward potential.

For income-focused investors looking to diversify beyond bonds and GICs and are willing to take on greater risk, Canadian energy stocks with solid fundamentals and safe dividends are worth a closer look.