Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Create $154 in Monthly Income With a $26,960 TFSA Investment

How I’d Create $154 in Monthly Income With a $26,960 TFSA Investment

This Canadian dividend stock offers a high yield of about 6.9%. It will sustain its payouts in coming years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing in high-yield Canadian monthly dividend stocks within a TFSA can create a reliable, tax-free income stream.
  • SmartCentres REIT offers sustainable monthly payouts with a 6.9% yield, supported by diversified, high-quality properties.
  • A $26,960 investment in SmartCentres could generate approximately $154 per month, with potential for dividend growth.

For creating a reliable stream of income within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d consider investing in high-yield Canadian dividend stocks that pay out monthly. The frequent payouts (every 30 days) of these companies can help you cover regular expenses or enable you to reinvest dividends promptly, thus boosting your overall returns in the long run.

When combined with the tax-free growth offered by a TFSA, this strategy can transform your account into a dependable source of income over time. The key is to focus on monthly dividend stocks with a track record of sustainable payouts. This will ensure a steady tax-free income in all market conditions.

With this background, here is a top Canadian stock that can help generate $154 in monthly income with a $26,960 TFSA investment.

A high-yield monthly dividend stock for your TFSA

Among the reliable Canadian dividend stocks offering monthly payouts, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out for its sustainable payouts and attractive yield. Notably, the payouts of this Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) are driven by its diversified portfolio of high-quality properties that consistently report high occupancy and generate steady net operating income (NOI).

SmartCentres owns 197 properties, many of which are located at prime intersections that attract substantial foot traffic. This ensures high occupancy rates and robust leasing demand, supporting stable revenue. Its portfolio is anchored by large retail centres with significant land holdings, while also generating income from self-storage, apartments, offices, industrial spaces, and condo and townhome sales. This combination of revenue sources provides a solid and predictable cash flow.

The REIT is also branching out into mixed-use developments, which diversifies its portfolio and helps keep its income steady. Investors can earn a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share from SmartCentres, reflecting an attractive yield of around 6.9%.

SmartCentres to maintain its dividends

SmartCentres will continue to maintain and even increase its dividend over time, thanks to its high-quality retail portfolio. The REIT benefits from strong customer traffic and a stable tenant base, resulting in a 4.8% increase in same-property net operating income (NOI) in the most recent quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

During the quarter, SmartCentres leased nearly 148,000 square feet of vacant space, lifting its in-place and committed occupancy to 98.6% as of June 30, 2025. New-build retail demand remains robust, while 82% of leases maturing this year were extended or finalized, achieving a notable 8.5% rent growth.

Looking ahead, its strong development pipeline provides significant opportunities for portfolio expansion and profitable growth. SmartCentres is expected to maintain strong occupancy across its retail properties while generating incremental growth through mixed-use initiatives. The REIT is also strengthening its balance sheet, limiting new financing primarily to refinancing upcoming maturities and advancing development projects slated to begin within the next year.

In addition, its extensive landbank and mixed-use development projects in major Canadian cities position it well to grow funds from operations, support sustainable distributions, and enhance net asset value.

Earn $154 per month

SmartCentres is a dependable stock for your TFSA portfolio to generate steady monthly income. With an investment of roughly $26,960, you could purchase 1,000 shares of SmartCentres REIT. Those shares have the potential to generate about $154 per month.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Smartcentres REIT$26.961,000$0.154$154Monthly
Price as of 09/13/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some slam-dunk dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Though CN currently faces trade head winds, future trade deals and railway industry tie-ups point to a positive long-term outlook.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-focused retirees should look to gain exposure to quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable in 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks for Dividends and Appreciation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks for investors seeking both passive income and capital growth.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Insurance Giant Could Be the Ultimate Defensive Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for security, then this insurance stock is one of the best to consider out there on the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2025 – All Year Long 

| Puja Tayal

Utilize the TFSA to make the most of your savings while navigating market volatility and seasonal investment opportunities.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Key to Global Trade Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPKC now looks like one of the best options for those wanting to get in on global trade right here…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Dividend Stocks

The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are some of the safest stocks out there, and there's one I'd consider above them all.

Read more »