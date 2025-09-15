Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

This mining stock just went through a merger that puts it among the top five copper producers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The merger of Teck Resources with Anglo American positions it as a top global copper producer, vital for energy transition.
  • The merger promises substantial synergies and revenue growth, making it a long-term investment opportunity despite short-term volatility.
  • While Teck offers modest dividends, its focus on growth could lead to significant returns for investors interested in critical minerals.

Mining stocks remain some of the few places investors can go for major growth these days. The price of gold continues to climb past or near all-time highs, and other essential minerals have shown their place on the hierarchy as well. Yet one of the most exciting mining stocks right now has to be Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) after its merger with Anglo American.

Soon to form Anglo Teck, the deal positions the company as a future heavyweight. So let’s get right into why.

What happened

As mentioned, the merger is now one of the most exciting Canadian growth stories right now. The deal positions the mining stock as a major player in critical minerals, especially copper. That’s huge considering the dependency many have on this mineral, given its use in the global energy transition.

While Teck is Canadian and Anglo is American, the combined company will be headquartered in Vancouver and led by Canadian management. This secures Canada’s place in the global mining ecosystem, while also giving Teck access to Anglo’s world-class copper assets. These include mines in South America and Africa. Together, the pair will produce 1.4 million tonnes of copper by 2027. That will make Anglo Teck a top five copper producer in the world.

More to come

What’s more, the merger is significant in other ways. Teck expects US$800 million in annual synergies, stemming from overlapping operations, supply chain efficiencies, and share infrastructure. What’s more, the pair project revenue synergies of US$1.4 billion annually between 2030 to 2049. This will largely come from massive projects such as Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca in Chile.

So not only are you getting in on growth from the merger now, there’s so much more on the way. It’s a long-term play that lasts decades. Even near-term earnings volatility shouldn’t get in the way, as seen in the recent Teck report. Teck reported earnings that were down 43% year-over-year, though the company still delivered double-digit revenue growth with $4.8 billion in cash on hand. Plus, its debt of $9.4 billion remains manageable given its scale.

Considerations

There are a few items to watch for now. Teck trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.4. This shows that it looks quite reasonable once merger synergies are realized and copper production pumps up. It also provides a dividend, though modest at 0.89%. Therefore, the company is putting its value in growth for investors rather than income. This is a reasonable trade-off considering its long-term strategy.

Yet, of course, mergers come with many risks. So while Teck stock presents a strong investment opportunity, it will be one to watch while the synergies get underway. Still, at the same time, Teck stock could make a huge leap forward to become a copper giant at the centre of the global energy transition. For investors looking for major growth from a critical mineral, this could be the mining stock to watch.

Bottom line

Teck stock has been through a rough period, but now it’s an exciting time to get in on the mining stock. For investors willing to get through a period of volatility for the potential of major growth, now might be a great time to add this stock to your watchlist on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2025 – All Year Long 

| Puja Tayal

Utilize the TFSA to make the most of your savings while navigating market volatility and seasonal investment opportunities.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Dividend Stocks

The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are some of the safest stocks out there, and there's one I'd consider above them all.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Incredible Bargains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX is on a hot streak yet there are incredible bargains, including three stocks under $20.

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Peyto stock is a strong energy stock that isn't just giving you cash now; it's offering you cash for life.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

5 Percent Dividend Yield! This Cash Cow Never Stops Producing

| Demetris Afxentiou

This energy stock cash cow with a tasty dividend is hard to ignore.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 3 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian growth stocks are excellent opportunities for new investors starting their financial journey.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to be higher for investors, along with interest rates, which makes this dividend stock a great option for…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top investment, not only for income, but also stability from a long-term industry.

Read more »