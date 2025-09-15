Member Login
Home » Investing » This Grocery REIT Could Be a Quiet Growth Engine

This Grocery REIT Could Be a Quiet Growth Engine

When it comes to real estate, groceries can be one of the safest and most lucrative areas.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Grocery REITs offer stability and long-term growth due to the essential nature of grocery stores and resilient rental income.
  • Slate Grocery REIT provides a high 8.3% dividend yield supported by strong occupancy rates and demand for its properties.
  • SGR is a reliable investment with a conservative balance sheet and growth potential from its grocery-anchored real estate.

When it comes to real estate investment trusts (REIT), there are a few sectors that seem to simply be consistently one thing: boring. But you know what? I love boring. Boring means predictable. And if there’s one thing in this world that’s as predictable as the sun rising, it’s food.

That’s why today we’re going to look at the safety and security of grocery REITs, and one that belongs on practically every single one of our watchlists. So let’s get into it.

Why grocery REITs

Grocery REITs might be overlooked, but can be a quiet growth engine for investors wanting stability and long-term growth. The core of this stability comes from resiliency. Grocery stores are essential, as we saw during the pandemic. People need food no matter what the economy is doing. That makes these grocery-anchored real estate properties less volatile than other sectors, such as office and retail REITs where tenant turnover is higher.

Furthermore, even during downturns grocery tenants remain strong anchors. Foot traffic remains steady, supported by retailers. For landlords, this means investors get reliable rental income and lower vacancy risk. And this can equal growth when opportunities come along, as well as with consistent dividend payouts.

Now, let’s talk about growth for a second. When it comes to structuring leases and the evolving nature of groceries, these properties and the long-term leases have built-in growth. That’s because many of the rents are tied to inflation. On top of this, e-commerce has reshaped retail, including groceries. These properties adapted by blending traditional grocery shopping with online delivery and pickup. Properties with well-known brands and strong locations can drive higher growth, serving as shopping as well as logistics hubs. All driving long-term value.

Consider SGR

Now let’s get into a REIT that supports all these points. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is a strong option for those seeking high income as well as stability, with long-term growth built in. To start, SGR has a standout dividend yield of 8.3% as of writing. This is well above the average yield of Canadian REITs, backed by durable cash flow from its grocery properties.

That durability is seen in an occupancy rate at a healthy 94%. Renewables are also being signed at nearly 14% above prior rents, with new leases close to 29% higher! This shows properties remain in demand, and management is capturing strong rental spreads. So this protects the dividend and allows higher future payouts. Right now, even a $7,000 investment could bring in annual dividends of $573, or $47.75 a month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.54482$1.19$573Monthly$7,012

What’s more, the REIT continues to manage a conservative balance sheet. Only 12.3% of its total debt matures through 2026, and refinancing has been secured at favourable terms. Therefore, there’s no immediate refinancing risk to pressure cash flow. And with same-property net operating income (NOI) at 3.6%, operating performance remains a highlight.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for stability, passive income, and growth, then SGR remains a strong option. It may not make massive headlines, but the quiet compounder can still be a big win in any portfolio. With grocery-anchored real estate remaining a resilient option, the REIT is a strong and reliable choice for anyone seeking long-term dividends.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Utility Could Be the Best Stock You Never Think About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utilities are some of the best buys for secure income, and this dividend stock looks like a strong buy.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks TFSA Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend growth stocks such as MTY and BDT should help you benefit from a higher yield over the…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Structuring $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The combination of a high-yield ETF and REIT when structuring $14,000 in a TFSA can generate consistent payouts.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Protect Your Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have resilient businesses and can help you protect your retirement income by offering sustainable payouts.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Hands-Off Way to Make Passive Income (Without an Airbnb)

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to achieve financial independence through passive income. Discover alternatives like REITs for stable earnings.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some slam-dunk dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Though CN currently faces trade head winds, future trade deals and railway industry tie-ups point to a positive long-term outlook.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-focused retirees should look to gain exposure to quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable in 2025.

Read more »