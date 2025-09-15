Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Key to Global Trade Growth

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Key to Global Trade Growth

CPKC now looks like one of the best options for those wanting to get in on global trade right here at home.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Circuit board with glowing lines

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CPKC uniquely connects Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, positioning it perfectly for North American trade growth.
  • Strong earnings and reasonable debt levels allow CPKC to invest in future growth and infrastructure.
  • Despite a low dividend, CPKC's solid fundamentals and market position make it a strong long-term investment opportunity.

When it comes to long-term growth, there are a few industries that provide not just stable growth, but exciting growth as well. And among these Canadian stocks, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) remains one of the top choices that’s key to global trade growth.

Today, let’s get into what makes CPKC so exciting for investors, and why it remains a top buy on the TSX today.

Why CPKC?

Let’s get right to it. CPKC is in a unique position when it comes to the railway system in Canada and indeed across North America. It’s one of just two railways, making a duopoly in Canada that pretty much no other company can edge in on. Yet it goes even further. After a merger with Kansas City Southern, CPKC is now the only rail network that connects Canada, the United States and Mexico, giving it a huge advantage.

This is especially true as supply chains reconfigure under the new trade dynamics. These include the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) near-shoring, as well as the shift away from Asia for certain goods. Therefore, CPKC is directly aligned with growing trade flow in North America. Its reach to Mexico is incredibly important, as manufacturing investment accelerates in the country, allowing Canada to export faster into the heart of the U.S.

Into earnings

Yet amongst all these changes and challenges and growth, CPKC remains strong. The company recently reported its second-quarter earnings, showing that the stock remains unmatched in the sector. Earnings were up 36% year over year, with margins among the best in the sector. These included net profit of 28%, and 40% operating profit.

Furthermore, debt remains well in hand, despite the multi-billion-dollar merger a few years back. Its debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio sits at 47%, clearly reasonable for such a capital-intensive industry. This also leaves room to invest further in both capacity and infrastructure. Now, CPKC’s trailing revenue for the last year hit $14.92 billion, with operating cash flow of $5.5 billion and leveraged free cash flow of $2.3 billion. All that cash has to go somewhere, and it’s likely to end up, in large part, in the hands of investors.

Value and income

Granted, investors aren’t likely to buy CPKC for its dividend. This sits at a modest 0.88% as of writing. However, its low payout ratio of 17.8% shows the railway stock prioritizes investment in growing, showing the stock keeps its eye on the long-term trade-driven strategy. It also allows for having cash on hand in case of emergencies.

Yet now, the recent decline in share price allows investors some short-term growth. It’s a buying opportunity that likely won’t last long, given the company’s impressive fundamentals. If you’re an investor wondering when the right time is to get in on CPKC, that time could be right now!

Bottom line

CPKC is a strong stock that’s only getting stronger with the global trade issues continuing. Whether investors want to stick with home or buy abroad, this stock has connections to it all. It ships from coast to coast and across North America. So, if you’re looking for a strong stock that’s on the right track for more growth, CPKC is one stock to consider on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some slam-dunk dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Though CN currently faces trade head winds, future trade deals and railway industry tie-ups point to a positive long-term outlook.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-focused retirees should look to gain exposure to quality dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable in 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks for Dividends and Appreciation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks for investors seeking both passive income and capital growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $154 in Monthly Income With a $26,960 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock offers a high yield of about 6.9%. It will sustain its payouts in coming years.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Insurance Giant Could Be the Ultimate Defensive Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for security, then this insurance stock is one of the best to consider out there on the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit in 2025 – All Year Long 

| Puja Tayal

Utilize the TFSA to make the most of your savings while navigating market volatility and seasonal investment opportunities.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Dividend Stocks

The Industrial Stock That Could Pay Steady Dividends for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are some of the safest stocks out there, and there's one I'd consider above them all.

Read more »