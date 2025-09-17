Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Easy Canadian Stock Picks for Your $7,000 

4 Easy Canadian Stock Picks for Your $7,000 

Get insights on strategic stock picks for 2025 to navigate challenges and leverage emerging investment opportunities.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Recession-Proof Investments for Market Stability: With recession fears looming, consider allocating $3,500 of your TFSA to stable stocks like Loblaw, benefiting from essential spending, and Lundin Mining, which offers gold as a hedge against currency instability.
  • Capitalize on the Global Supply Chain Shift with LNG Exports: Invest in Canada’s LNG export growth with stocks like Descartes Systems for logistics solutions and TC Pipelines for natural gas transmission, both poised to benefit from expanding infrastructure, promising future growth and returns.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Loblaw.

The $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2025 can give you some exciting investment opportunities for what is shaping up in 2026 with the right stock picks. Everyone thought 2025 would be the year of growth after tepid returns since the 2022 tech stock meltdown. But the U.S. tariff situation changed the global economy. The tariff shock has delayed the growth, not prevented it.

What’s brewing in the Canadian investment landscape?

On one side, there are concerns that a 2008-like recession is building up, with analysts drawing parallels to the similarities in today’s markets and those of the past crisis. Some similarities are rising unemployment rate, slow recovery in house buying, cash hoarding by big investors, and a surge in gold buying.

On the other side, there are opportunities shaping up for a shift in the global supply chain. A full-blown tariff war with all U.S. trade partners has awakened the partners to the idea of diversifying their supply chain and reducing reliance on the United States. This shift could create new investment avenues for Canada.

Recently, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to fast-track approval for a liquified natural gas (LNG) plant, copper mining, and expansion of the container terminal at the Port of Montreal. He stated that the country is looking to diversify trade partners, creating opportunities in sectors that have the ability to compete in export markets.

Both sides have stock market investment opportunities.

Stock picks for a recession

If recessionary fears are keeping you awake, there are some recession-proof stocks that tend to do well when other stocks fall.

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a Canadian grocery chain that has tripled in the last five years. Although the stock trades near its all-time high, there is potential for more growth ahead of the holiday season sales. The rising unemployment rate has shifted consumer spending to essentials and cheap luxuries. The move towards Buy Canadian is driving demand for Canadian goods. The holiday season could see increased sales in Loblaw as more expensive goods might take a backseat in holiday season buying.

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUG) is another recession-proof and tariff-proof stock. Gold retains its value as an exchange commodity. And with countries building their gold reserves to hedge themselves against dollar reserves, the demand for gold will only grow. Economic uncertainty shakes the value of a country’s currency. When foreign exchange losses widen, gold helps hedge the loss. Unlike the pandemic, this gold buying is likely to continue for a few years as the global supply chain shifts. 

You could consider allocating $3,500 in the above stocks to reduce your downside risk. While the two stocks may underperform the market in a strong economy, they outperform in a weak economy.

Stock picks to benefit from a shift in the global supply chain

The next opportunity will come from Canadian LNG exports. Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) can help facilitate the planning and execution of LNG exports through its Global Logistics Network and a range of logistics and supply chain solutions. Some of them include customs and compliance, global trade intelligence, inventory management, and more. Descartes also benefited from the 2022 surge in LNG exports to Europe.

At present, Descartes stock is trading downwards as many of its customers have postponed trade amid tariff uncertainty. Despite lower trade volumes, the company reported revenue and earnings growth because of increased demand for wait-and-watch solutions like global trade intelligence and cost-cutting initiatives. Some strong momentum could be in the cards as the global trade shift materializes.

TC Pipelines (TSX:TRP) will be another beneficiary of the LNG export. The company has even spun off its oil pipeline business to focus purely on natural gas transmission. Its Coastal GasLink pipeline plays a crucial role in connecting LNG plants to the port.

If the government eases approval of several gas pipelines, it can accelerate infrastructure development and bring more such pipelines into operation, which will generate toll revenue. At a time when many dividend stocks are suspending dividend-reinvestment plans (DRIPs), TC Pipeline started a DRIP in July 2023. This shows the company’s confidence in generating better future returns from its current investment in natural gas pipelines.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

I’d Buy These 2 TSX60 Dividend Giants for Decades of Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying about your investments and instead pick up these two top dividend stocks for the long run!

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Canadian Bank Could Be the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock could be the best bargain, thanks to a recent acquisition and strong earnings.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Stocks for Beginners

Under 35? Are You Keeping Pace With the Average Savings

| Puja Tayal

Are you saving enough? Explore insights about savings averages and tips to enhance your financial security, no matter your situation.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Future of Global Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock does look more speculative, but could be a huge opportunity for patient investors.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want long-term income, this dividend stock can be your prime option.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Help You Sleep Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utilities are some of the safest investments, and this one also provides the potential for growth.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This Grocery REIT Could Be a Quiet Growth Engine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to real estate, groceries can be one of the safest and most lucrative areas.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Stocks for Beginners

The Top Bargain Stocks I’d Purchase Today 

| Puja Tayal

Learn the strategies of stock market winners who seek a bargain and focus on value rather than high stock prices.

Read more »