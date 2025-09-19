Member Login
Home » Investing » How Its Possible to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Into $50,000

How Its Possible to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Into $50,000

Here’s why TFSA investors should gain exposure to undervalued growth stocks and generate game-changing wealth over the next decade.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Valued at $166 million, Profound Medical specializes in innovative, incision-free therapeutic systems.
  • Despite mixed Q2 results, Profound Medical projects substantial revenue growth and reports significant clinical achievements, positioning its products favorably for professional guidelines and potential reimbursement enhancements.
  • Analysts forecast dramatic revenue and profitability improvements by 2029, with potential stock gains of 750%, suggesting that a $7,000 investment in this undervalued TSX stock could potentially exceed $50,000.

Investors with a sizeable risk appetite should consider gaining exposure to undervalued growth stocks and hold them in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Any returns generated in the TFSA from qualified investments are tax-exempt, making it an ideal registered account for growth-focused Canadians.

In this article, I have identified one top TSX stock TFSA investors should own as it has the potential to deliver game-changing returns over the next four years and beyond.

Valued at a market cap of $166 million, Profound Medical (TSX:PRN) is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image-guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Its flagship product is the TULSA-PRO system, which combines magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), robotically driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound, with closed-loop temperature feedback control, to ablate the entire gland or a physician-defined region of malignant or benign prostate tissue.

The company also provides Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumours.

Down almost 85% from all-time highs, this small-cap TSX stock remains a top investment in 2025. Let’s see why.

The bull case of investing in this TSX stock

Profound Medical delivered mixed second-quarter results, with revenue of $2.2 million falling short of expectations despite receiving over $3 million in total orders. The medical device company continues to project 70–75% revenue growth for 2025, but acknowledged that the transition from placement to a capital sales model has created a back-end loaded revenue pattern.

Profound’s sales pipeline appears robust, with nearly 500 prospects in the targeting stage and 80 qualified leads progressing through the verification, negotiation, and contracting phases.

Currently operating 60 active sites with plans to reach 75 by year-end, Profound has demonstrated encouraging same-store utilization growth of 10% between quarters.

Two significant clinical milestones were achieved during the quarter. The CAPTAIN randomized controlled trial completed full patient enrollment with 212 patients, exceeding the initial target of 201 patients.

Early perioperative results presented at the American Urological Association meeting demonstrated superior patient outcomes compared to robotic surgery. They included no blood loss, no overnight stays, and significantly less post-procedural pain. These findings position TULSA favourably for inclusion in professional society treatment guidelines and potential positive reimbursement coverage from private payers.

The company also launched its pilot TULSA-AI volume reduction software for BPH treatment, targeting procedure times of 60–90 minutes regardless of prostate size. This development enables physicians to create full TULSA treatment days combining both cancer and BPH patients, improving operational efficiency. Published 12-month BPH outcomes from a Finnish study showed 76% improvement in symptom scores, with 96% of patients discontinuing BPH medications.

Financial challenges persist, resulting in a net loss of $15.7 million and operating expenses of $15.4 million, although gross margins improved to 73%.

Profound ended Q2 with $35.2 million in cash and expects the burn rate to reduce in the second half of 2025 as working capital converts to sales.

Why is this TFSA stock undervalued?

Analysts expect Profound Medical to increase sales from $23.7 million in 2024 to $249 million in 2029. While still unprofitable, the TSX stock is expected to end 2029 with adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 compared to a loss per share of $2.17. Moreover, its free cash flow is forecast at $62.3 million in 2029, compared to an outflow of $32.5 million in 2024.

If the healthcare stock is priced at 20 times forward earnings, it should gain roughly 750% from current levels. It means an investment of $7,000 in PRN stock today could be valued at more than $50,000 in less than four years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Microsoft’s blowout growth and OpenText’s cheap, dividend-backed turnaround raise a simple question: Should you buy the pricey titan on a…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks offer three different opportunities, but each could be a multi bagger in the works.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With 10X Potential From $15,000

| Robin Brown

Got $15,000 to buy stocks with? Here are two high quality small cap stocks that could have 10X potential in…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Missed the AI Rally? 2 TSX‑listed Winners I’d Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you missed out? Stop worrying and instead consider these two AI stocks with recurring revenue.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

What’s Going On With Lightspeed Commerce Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lightspeed Commerce stock is down 22% YTD despite strong growth. Let's explore why this undervalued fintech play could be ready…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the advantages of stocks in building wealth. Transform a $100,000 investment into tax-free income with a TFSA.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks Worthy of a TFSA Investment Now 

| Puja Tayal

Find out why some stocks are undervalued and how you can benefit from investing in them through the Tax-Free Savings…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Future of Global Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock does look more speculative, but could be a huge opportunity for patient investors.

Read more »