I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

Microsoft’s blowout growth and OpenText’s cheap, dividend-backed turnaround raise a simple question: Should you buy the pricey titan on a dip or the value play now, or both?

The Magnificent Seven are magnificent for a reason. These stocks have grown in size year after year, even decade after decade, making an investment practically a no-brainer. But of them all, there is one that I would certainly consider buying on a 10% dip, and that’s Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). It might not be the largest of the major seven, but its stability and growth are unmatched. So let’s get into this tech stock, along with another Canadian option investors may also want to consider for even quicker growth.

Buy the dip

Now it’s important to note that Microsoft stock isn’t exactly going to surge in share price like it did a few decades back. The growth is there, and it’s still incredibly enticing, but this is now a buy-and-hold stock. And honestly, as an investor, I’m more than happy with that.

This is especially true since the recent earnings announcement. During Microsoft’s fourth quarter and full-year report, the company provided a blowout report. Revenue climbed 18% to US$76.4 billion, operating income was up 23% to US$34.3 billion, net income was up 24% to US$27.2 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) were at US$3.65, up 24% as well. What’s more, the tech stock reported more growth is on the way. Microsoft cloud revenue, for instance, grew 27% to US$46.7 billion and Azure was up 39%.

Meanwhile, the stock also managed to return US$9.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks while maintaining a balance sheet that swelled to US$619 billion! The only issue? You’re paying for that value, with price-to-earnings (P/E) trading at a forward 33 times earnings. Price to sales (P/S) is also high at 13.5 times sales. All considered, it’s not an income story through dividends, but a strong, core compounder for long-term holds, especially if there’s a 10% pullback.

Or, buy now?

Now, since everyone knows about Microsoft stock and its history as well as its future, that 10% dip doesn’t look too likely in the near future. However, there is a tech stock to consider that offers a lot of the same opportunities, at a valuable share price, and that’s OpenText (TSX:OTEX).

The main issue with OpenText stock is that it’s going through a transition, focusing on agentic artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise companies. This transition can be scary for some investors, but long-term investors can get in on a re-rating and cash yield. Oh, and of course, major value. While revenue dropped 3.8% during the last quarter, shares are cheap, trading at 8.9 times earnings. Therefore, the market expects an earnings rebound.

The other benefit is that investors gain a 3% dividend yield with a payout at 64%, with free cash flow (FCF) covering it. So investors can gain access to a tech stock providing a dividend while waiting for a turnaround for long-term growth, and at a much lower cost.

Bottom line

So, which should investors buy on the market today? If you want the highest quality as your long-term hold, a premium can hold up even if shares look expensive, especially from a Magnificent Seven stock like Microsoft stock. Yet it’s definitely pricey.

Meanwhile, if you want a yield and a cheaper stock with the potential for higher growth, OpenText can be a great option for less risk-averse investors. Yet investors could go with both, using Microsoft stock as a core position, with OpenText as a value opportunity. All together, these two tech stocks could be fantastic opportunities for any investor to consider.