Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadians Are Spending More Carefully. This Retail Stock Is Built for It.

Canadians Are Spending More Carefully. This Retail Stock Is Built for It.

Here’s a retailer that can keep growing even when consumers get cautious.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Couche-Tard sells everyday convenience items and fuel, so demand holds up better when spending slows.
  • Recent results showed rising revenue, profits, and EBITDA, suggesting the business isn’t cracking under pressure.
  • Its valuation is reasonable for a steady compounder, and management is targeting double-digit EPS growth.

Canada’s inflation rate climbed to 2.4% in March — up sharply from 1.8% in February — and the consumer data tells a similar story. New transaction data from Moneris, which processes roughly one in three Canadian purchases, shows total spending in the first quarter of 2026 barely moved year over year, even as average transaction sizes ticked slightly higher.

Separately, nearly half of Canadians believe the economy is struggling, and 43% say they plan to cut back on non-essential items. Retail sales are still growing — Statistics Canada reported a 1.1% gain in January and an advance estimate points to another 0.9% rise in February — but the mix is shifting. Canadians are not stopping spending. They are getting more deliberate about where it goes.

That distinction matters a lot for investors picking retail stocks right now. A retailer selling furniture or fashion is facing a different environment than one selling fuel, coffee, and grab-and-go meals. For Canadian investors looking for a retail stock that fits the way consumers are actually spending in 2026 — cautious on discretionary, consistent on convenience — there is one company worth a close look.

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is the company behind Circle K and a massive global network of convenience stores and fuel sites. It’s not the kind of retailer that depends on shoppers splurging on a new sofa or refreshing their wardrobe. It sells fuel, coffee, snacks, tobacco, and quick meals — the kind of purchases that survive belt-tightening because they are woven into daily routines, not discretionary splurges. Moneris data shows grocery spending rose about 3% year over year in Q1 2026, while mass merchants saw a nearly 7% gain — a pattern that reflects consumers prioritizing necessity and value. Couche-Tard sits squarely in that lane.

The business has also stayed active: ATD walked away from its proposed $46 billion acquisition of Seven & i in July 2025, and by February 2026, management had rolled out a fresh long-term strategy update focused on organic growth, technology, food, and margin expansion. That reset signals the company is not standing still after a failed mega-deal — it is getting back to what it does best.

Operating momentum followed. ATD opened 37 new locations in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, and management called the quarter one of its best in more than two years. Even if Canadian and American consumers pull back a little further, the company still has room to increase traffic, push private-label and food sales, and use its scale to squeeze more profit from each location.

Earnings

The latest results backed that case. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, merchandise and service revenue rose to $5.8 billion from about $5.3 billion a year earlier. Net earnings climbed to roughly $757 million from about $645 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share rose to $0.81 from $0.68. Adjusted EBITDA reached about $1.88 billion, up from $1.64 billion. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, net earnings came in at $2.3 billion. Those are not the numbers of a retailer cracking under consumer pressure.

Valuation still looks reasonable for a business this consistent. ATD recently held a market cap of about $73 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 20. That is not cheap, but it is far from extreme for a defensive growth retailer with global scale and reliable profits. Investors are paying for quality, but not in a way that looks stretched if the company keeps delivering steady earnings growth.

The forward targets reinforce the case. In its February 2026 strategy update, ATD guided for same-store merchandise revenue growth of 2% to 3%, total merchandise and service revenue growth of 4% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 8%, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share growth of 10% or more. Those are confident targets for a company operating in a cautious consumer environment. The obvious risks are fuel margin pressure, foreign exchange headwinds, and a sharper-than-expected spending slowdown. But this looks like a retailer built to handle softness better than most.

Bottom line

Higher-income consumers are still spending but have started trading down in some categories, including groceries. The broader retail backdrop points to soft growth rather than a collapse — consumer spending is cooling in line with weaker confidence, not falling off a cliff. For Canadian investors seeking an appropriate stock in this kind of environment, Couche-Tard is the clearest answer.

It has the scale, the business model, and the earnings momentum to hold up when consumers get careful. And with inflation now running at 2.4% and squeezing real purchasing power, the case for owning a retailer that sells what people buy regardless of their mood is getting stronger, not weaker.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly dividend stocks can deliver stable, reliable passive income.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Way to Invest $10,000 in Your TFSA Right Now

| Adam Othman

Unlock tax-free dividend income in your self-directed investment portfolio by allocating a portion of your TFSA to hold these two…

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Just Hit 2.4%: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built to Hold Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors will want to own companies that can survive even when costs rise.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

One TSX Dividend Stock That Might Have More Upside in 2026 Than Most People Expect

| Puja Tayal

Discover how dividend cuts can impact stocks and why some companies slash dividends to strengthen their financial health.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks have solid yields and backed by businesses that generate steady cash flow in any market.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Loading Up on This High-Dividend ETF for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a great ETF that's worth buying for passive income.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

| Puja Tayal

Investigate the recent dip in BCE stock. Explore the causes and whether this drop presents a buying opportunity.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000

| Adam Othman

If you have $2,000 to invest and don’t know where to look, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments…

Read more »