Canadians Are Spending More Carefully. This Retail Stock Is Built for It.

Canada’s inflation rate climbed to 2.4% in March — up sharply from 1.8% in February — and the consumer data tells a similar story. New transaction data from Moneris, which processes roughly one in three Canadian purchases, shows total spending in the first quarter of 2026 barely moved year over year, even as average transaction sizes ticked slightly higher.

Separately, nearly half of Canadians believe the economy is struggling, and 43% say they plan to cut back on non-essential items. Retail sales are still growing — Statistics Canada reported a 1.1% gain in January and an advance estimate points to another 0.9% rise in February — but the mix is shifting. Canadians are not stopping spending. They are getting more deliberate about where it goes.

That distinction matters a lot for investors picking retail stocks right now. A retailer selling furniture or fashion is facing a different environment than one selling fuel, coffee, and grab-and-go meals. For Canadian investors looking for a retail stock that fits the way consumers are actually spending in 2026 — cautious on discretionary, consistent on convenience — there is one company worth a close look.



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Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is the company behind Circle K and a massive global network of convenience stores and fuel sites. It’s not the kind of retailer that depends on shoppers splurging on a new sofa or refreshing their wardrobe. It sells fuel, coffee, snacks, tobacco, and quick meals — the kind of purchases that survive belt-tightening because they are woven into daily routines, not discretionary splurges. Moneris data shows grocery spending rose about 3% year over year in Q1 2026, while mass merchants saw a nearly 7% gain — a pattern that reflects consumers prioritizing necessity and value. Couche-Tard sits squarely in that lane.

The business has also stayed active: ATD walked away from its proposed $46 billion acquisition of Seven & i in July 2025, and by February 2026, management had rolled out a fresh long-term strategy update focused on organic growth, technology, food, and margin expansion. That reset signals the company is not standing still after a failed mega-deal — it is getting back to what it does best.

Operating momentum followed. ATD opened 37 new locations in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, and management called the quarter one of its best in more than two years. Even if Canadian and American consumers pull back a little further, the company still has room to increase traffic, push private-label and food sales, and use its scale to squeeze more profit from each location.

Earnings

The latest results backed that case. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, merchandise and service revenue rose to $5.8 billion from about $5.3 billion a year earlier. Net earnings climbed to roughly $757 million from about $645 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share rose to $0.81 from $0.68. Adjusted EBITDA reached about $1.88 billion, up from $1.64 billion. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, net earnings came in at $2.3 billion. Those are not the numbers of a retailer cracking under consumer pressure.

Valuation still looks reasonable for a business this consistent. ATD recently held a market cap of about $73 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 20. That is not cheap, but it is far from extreme for a defensive growth retailer with global scale and reliable profits. Investors are paying for quality, but not in a way that looks stretched if the company keeps delivering steady earnings growth.

The forward targets reinforce the case. In its February 2026 strategy update, ATD guided for same-store merchandise revenue growth of 2% to 3%, total merchandise and service revenue growth of 4% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 8%, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share growth of 10% or more. Those are confident targets for a company operating in a cautious consumer environment. The obvious risks are fuel margin pressure, foreign exchange headwinds, and a sharper-than-expected spending slowdown. But this looks like a retailer built to handle softness better than most.

Bottom line

Higher-income consumers are still spending but have started trading down in some categories, including groceries. The broader retail backdrop points to soft growth rather than a collapse — consumer spending is cooling in line with weaker confidence, not falling off a cliff. For Canadian investors seeking an appropriate stock in this kind of environment, Couche-Tard is the clearest answer.

It has the scale, the business model, and the earnings momentum to hold up when consumers get careful. And with inflation now running at 2.4% and squeezing real purchasing power, the case for owning a retailer that sells what people buy regardless of their mood is getting stronger, not weaker.