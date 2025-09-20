Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Shares of these fundamentally solid Canadian companies have dipped, providing a buying opportunity for investors with long-term view.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Canadian stock market has surged 17.8% in 2025, driven by interest rate cuts, strong resource sector gains, and AI enthusiasm.
  • Despite broad market gains, some fundamentally solid TSX stocks have pulled back, creating long-term buying opportunities.
  • These three stocks are positioned for growth over the next five years due to strong fundamentals, industry tailwinds, and attractive valuations.

The Canadian stock market has trended higher so far in 2025, with the S&P TSX Composite Index gaining 17.8% year to date. Notably, interest rate cuts to support the economy, strong performance from the resource sectors, including mining companies (primarily those involved in precious metals), and investors’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) technology have driven the equity market higher. Interestingly, even as the broader market continues to move higher, shares of some of the fundamentally solid companies have dipped, providing a buying opportunity.

For investors with a long-term outlook of at least five years, these stocks present attractive buying opportunities. Against this background, here are the three best stocks to buy today and hold for the next five years.

MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) stock slid sharply after EchoStar unexpectedly cancelled a multi-billion-dollar satellite contract. The setback came as EchoStar struck a deal to sell its spectrum licenses to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, abandoning its earlier plan to build its own satellite network. The news erased more than a third of MDA’s value from recent highs.

While the loss is significant, it does not derail MDA’s long-term trajectory. The space technology company still has $4.6 billion order backlog, excluding the EchoStar contract, providing strong revenue visibility through 2025 and beyond. Management reaffirmed financial guidance for 2025, reflecting resilience across its Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence divisions.

Notably, global demand for space-based technologies is rising. From satellite communications and defence to climate monitoring and earth observation, governments and commercial players are investing heavily. MDA’s cost-competitive products and diversified portfolio position it to capture this growth.

For investors, the stock’s sharp pullback represents a buy-the-dip opportunity, with MDA well placed to deliver strong returns in the long term.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) entered 2025 on shaky ground, as investors reacted negatively to its decision to stay public rather than go private. This led to a selloff that left the stock down about 20.5% year to date. However, the Canadian tech giant’s fundamentals are strengthening, and signs of a recovery are emerging.

The stock trades at just one times its next-12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple, which looks deeply discounted for a company expanding its scale, improving profitability, and growing its customer base across North America and Europe. Moreover, its rising average revenue per user adds stability to its margins and supports its investment case.

Lightspeed will benefit from the ongoing shift towards omnichannel commerce platforms. Its strategy of expanding high-value customer relationships and broadening its payments platform should drive margin gains. The adoption of Lightspeed Payments is increasing, which could further accelerate profitability and support its turnaround.

With adjusted free cash flow nearing breakeven and momentum building across its payments, capital, and software divisions, Lightspeed’s low valuation offers investors an appealing entry point. The company’s improving fundamentals suggest it could be poised for durable long-term growth.

TFI International stock

Shares of the transportation and logistics giant TFI International (TSX:TFII) are down about 33% year to date, reflecting the freight industry’s broad struggles with soft demand and global trade uncertainty. Notably, in the first half of the year, TFI’s revenue declined year over year, reflecting weak freight volumes and lower fuel surcharges. Nonetheless, its recent acquisitions provided some cushion.

Tariff-related uncertainty has pressured industrial demand, particularly in TFI’s Truckload business. Moreover, its Less-Than-Truckload and Logistics divisions are witnessing softness. However, management’s focus on cost control and operational efficiency is helping to protect margins.

While the near-term outlook remains challenging, TFI’s scale and acquisition track record position it well for recovery. Moreover, a rebound in industrial activity and improved trade dynamics could provide meaningful upside. Thus, long-term investors willing to weather short-term volatility could consider buying the dip in TFI stock.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Profits

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have attractive upside potential.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Stocks for Beginners

4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A minimal investment in four price-friendly stocks can generate income or capital growth.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

Massive News for Canadian Stock Market Investors

| Puja Tayal

Stock market Investors should watch out for massive news, like interest rates and government policies, which can change business trajectory.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates to 2.5%: 2 Income Stocks That Stand to Profit

| Kay Ng

Income-hungry investors can take a closer look at these dividend stocks.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Just How Much Growth Potential Does Celestica Stock Have?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica stock shot from a $1.6B to $40B market cap, as AI infrastructure powered it to record revenue and margin…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

What are the top Canadian stocks in your portfolio? Here's a rundown of three of the best options every portfolio…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Retire Richer: 2 Dividend Knights I’ll Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX Dividend Knights could quietly help you retire richer without chasing high yields.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn an TFSA Into $300/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can this monthly payer turn your TFSA into $300 tax-free income and keep increasing those payments over time?

Read more »