Member Login
Home » Investing » Retiring in Canada: A Simple $500/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $500/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

CPP won’t cover everything, here’s a simple Granite REIT dividend plan to help close the gap.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CPP alone usually isn't enough; even max at 70 is $24,000 a year, and typical retirees need $3,000 to $5,000 per month.
  • Granite REIT owns industrial properties, has 96.5% occupancy, a conservative AFFO payout, and yields about 4.4% with room to grow.
  • Investing about $139,000 in GRT.UN at recent prices could target roughly $500 per month in dividends, paid monthly.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can be a huge help for Canadian retirees. In fact, as of writing, the maximum payment a Canadian could receive at the age of 70 is $2,000 per month, that is $24,000 per year! The thing is, as great as this payment can be, it’s simply not enough. Today, we’re going to see what you need to make, and a dividend plan to help supplement CPP for life.

Why CPP falls short

First, the CPP is a contributory program; therefore, payouts are directly tied to how much you earned throughout your entire working life. At the age of 65, the average CPP retirement pension falls short at about $850 per month. Even at its maximum amount at age 65, when most people take it out, the pension is about $1,450 per month.

And the gap is significant. CPP alone won’t cover housing, food, healthcare, and other lifestyle expenses. Retirees these days need about $3,000 to $5,000 per month to live comfortably, depending on the situation. Therefore, even at the maximum amount, there’s a significant shortfall.

Moreover, Canadians relying on CPP and Old Age Security (OAS) can also be left vulnerable. OAS gives about $720 per month, again, that’s the maximum amount. That can help, but OAS clawbacks kick in if you start making above $90,977 as of 2025. So, if you don’t have savings, pensions, or investments, CPP won’t replace that salary.

Enter an REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an ideal way to supplement the CPP in this case. And when it comes to REITs, one of the best options out there for lifelong income is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). Granite focuses on industrial properties, with low-maintenance warehouses, storage, and even assembly spaces. These are only growing with data centres needing industrial space as well.

What’s more, Granite demonstrated recently its strength during its second-quarter earnings report. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio sits at 69, which is conservative for an REIT. Occupancy rose as well to 96.5%, with AFFO expected to grow 1-4% in 2025 alone.

The dividend stock reported an annual dividend of $3.40 per share for a yield of 4.4%. So, if you’re looking to create income of around $500 per month in dividend income, that’s $6,000 per year. Here’s how to create this at today’s prices from GRT.UN.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$78.781,765$3.40$6,001Monthly$139,007

Bottom line

The CPP is great — no question. But if you want to have enough income that lasts a lifetime, you’re going to need more than around $12,000 per year. Therefore, investing in a REIT like Granite is a solid choice that provides you with that extra $6,000 investment. True, it’s from a large investment of up to $139,000. However, this doesn’t have to be done right away, and can be drip-fed over time. Meanwhile, you have a 4.4% yield covered by AFFO, with growth in rent spreads, leasing, and acquisitions. Altogether, CPP might not cut it, but pairing it with investments certainly will.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Retire Richer: 2 Dividend Knights I’ll Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX Dividend Knights could quietly help you retire richer without chasing high yields.

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Retirement

3 Canadian Stocks So Trustworthy I’d Stake My Reputation on Them

| Kay Ng

These businesses are reliable, resilient, and built to last — and I’d stake my reputation on every one of them. 

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Retirement

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 35 With $10,000 to Begin

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to approach retirement planning in your mid-30s. It is never too late to start thinking about retirement.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to be higher for investors, along with interest rates, which makes this dividend stock a great option for…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

The TFSA Mistakes Costing You Thousands — And How to Fix Them

| Kay Ng

Try to max out your TFSA contributions every year and focus on growing your tax-free wealth in solid investments.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about growth and income in retirement, then this dividend giant belongs on your watchlist.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »