A Canadian Dividend Workhorse Down 37 Percent for Years of Steady Income

With its stock down 37% and dividend yield up, this dividend stock might be offering long-term investors a rare window of opportunity.

Roughly 70% of its revenue is recurring, and it holds about $272 million in cash with no external debt, giving it financial flexibility.

Enghouse is down about 37% from its recent highs but remains profitable and pays a 5.5% annual dividend.

It’s been a tough ride for Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH). Once a quiet favourite among income investors, the company’s share price has tumbled over the last year. While many others chased hot artificial intelligence (AI) stocks or volatile growth bets, this software firm fell out of favour, currently trading nearly 37% from its 52-week highs.

But we shouldn’t forget the fact that this company is still profitable and still pays a healthy dividend. And more importantly, it still builds essential software used in everything from video communications to transit and healthcare systems. While Enghouse might not be one of the most popular Canadian tech stocks today, it keeps showing its strengths quarter after quarter with dependable results. In this article, I’ll walk you through why Enghouse stock may be undervalued right now and why patient investors might still benefit.

Enghouse Systems stock

If you don’t know it already, Enghouse is a Markham-based enterprise software firm that operates through two key segments – Interactive Management Group (IMG) and Asset Management Group (AMG). It mainly offers specialized solutions for contact centres, video communications, telecom networks, public safety, and even healthcare systems.

At the time of writing, Enghouse shares are trading at $21.79 apiece, giving it a market cap of around $1.2 billion. More importantly for income investors, it currently offers an annualized dividend yield of 5.5%, paid out quarterly. That dividend is being maintained even as the stock trades near its multi-year lows.

Understanding the slide in share price

Like many mid-cap tech stocks, Enghouse has struggled with investor sentiment over the past year. As excitement built around AI and fast-scaling platforms, more traditional software providers like Enghouse got left behind.

In 2025 alone, ENGH stock has lost nearly 32% of its value. Still, this tech company has remained profitable through this period and continues to report stable operating cash flows.

Latest financial results show ongoing strength

In the third quarter (ended in July) of its fiscal year 2025, Enghouse posted $125.6 million in revenue, slightly down from $130.5 million a year earlier. On the brighter side, recurring revenue made up a healthy 69.9% of the total, underlining the stickiness of its business.

The company’s adjusted quarterly earnings dipped due to a softer top line and $3 million in special charges related to cost optimization and acquisition restructuring. Still, Enghouse delivered quarterly net profit of $17.2 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $32.3 million, with a solid margin of 25.7%.

Yes, those numbers were lower than last year, but there’s context. The company is proactively realigning its operations, which has impacted its short-term profitability. And going forward, Enghouse plans to protect margins.

Meanwhile, its cash flow also remains healthy. Notably, Enghouse ended the quarter with $271.6 million in cash and short-term investments, and more importantly, no external debt. That gives it solid flexibility to weather volatility and make opportunistic acquisitions.

Still investing for the future

Even as it faces a challenging environment, Enghouse is sticking to disciplined capital management and consistent expansion. Its two-pronged growth approach focuses on organic product development and selective acquisitions.

Also, Enghouse’s recurring revenue base, solid margins, and stable cash flow give it the reliability income-focused investors usually look for. And at today’s beaten-down valuation, it doesn’t need to post massive growth to regain investor confidence, I believe. Even modest recovery, paired with its stable dividend, could reward long-term investors if they’re willing to be patient.