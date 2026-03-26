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Shopify Stock Is Still 35% Cheaper Today, And It’s Still a Forever Hold

Shopify is no longer a hype-only story. The business is bigger — and generating meaningful cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Revenue and GMV are still growing fast, with strong holiday results and broad strength across international, offline, and B2B.
  • Free cash flow and operating income show Shopify has matured into a more disciplined, self-funding growth company.
  • The stock is still expensive, so returns will depend on sustaining high growth and avoiding any sharp slowdown.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is nowhere near the wild pandemic-era peak that had investors treating it like it could do no wrong. Even in the last year, shares hit a top spot of about $253. That might sound like a warning, but it can also be the opportunity. Great stocks do not always stay cheap because the business is weak. Sometimes they pull back because expectations got ridiculous.

Shopify stock went through that cycle in a big way. Even now, the shares remain well below the valuation frenzy of late 2021, yet the business itself is far larger, more profitable, and more mature than it was back then. That’s exactly the kind of setup long-term investors should pay attention to.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Why Shopify Is More Than an E-Commerce Platform

Shopify stock is still one of the most important Canadian tech companies on the market. It gives merchants the tools to build online stores, manage payments, sell in person, handle shipping, and increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) to run their businesses more effectively. In short, it is trying to be the operating system for commerce. That makes Shopify stock more than a simple e-commerce website builder, but deeply woven into how businesses sell.

Over the last year, Shopify stock has kept adding fuel to that story. It continued to see steady merchant growth and little meaningful hit from tariff changes in early 2025, which helped calm investor nerves. Later in the year, the company impressed again with strong holiday-quarter growth, a fresh $2 billion share buyback plan, and more momentum around its AI tools. Partnerships and integrations with major brands and platforms have also helped show that Shopify stock is not standing still. More recently, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down sweeping tariff measures sent Shopify and other e-commerce stocks higher, as the decision removed a near-term overhang on cross-border commerce.

That is why the stock still looks like a forever-hold candidate. It already has scale, it still has room to grow, and it sits in the middle of a commerce world that keeps getting more digital. Even better, Shopify stock has become more disciplined. Investors are no longer just buying a dream. They’re buying a real business that generates meaningful cash while still growing quickly.

The Numbers Behind the Forever-Hold Case

The numbers are strong. Shopify stock reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of US$3.67 billion, up 31% year over year, while gross merchandise volume climbed to US$123.84 billion. For the full year, revenue reached US$11.56 billion, up 30%, and free cash flow hit US$2.01 billion. Operating income came in at US$1.47 billion for 2025. That is a big deal as it shows Shopify stock is not just growing fast, but doing so while staying profitable and cash generative.

The business mix also looks healthy. Merchant solutions brought in US$8.8 billion in 2025, while subscription solutions generated US$2.75 billion. International revenue rose 36%, offline revenue rose 27%, and business to business (B2B) gross merchant value (GMV) jumped 96%. Shopify stock also said it expects first-quarter 2026 revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate, which suggests the momentum has not fizzled out. That kind of broad-based strength is exactly what you want from a long-term compounder.

Shopify’s valuation can still make investors wince. The stock’s current market cap is $217 billion, translating to a trailing P/E of 128. So yes, Shopify is not cheap in the usual sense. At that kind of P/E, any slowdown could knock the shares around significantly. But that is often the trade-off with elite growth stocks. You pay more for quality, scale, and staying power. For investors with patience and a long time horizon, Shopify still looks like one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years.

Bottom line

Shopify stock is no longer the pandemic darling it once was, and that is probably a good thing. The hype has cooled, the business has matured, and the company now looks more like a serious long-term winner than a market craze. It may not be cheap by old-school value standards, but it has the kind of growth, cash flow, and strategic position that can justify sticking around for a very long time. Watch for the Q1 2026 earnings report in early May as the next test of whether the low-thirties revenue growth guidance holds.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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