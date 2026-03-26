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2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

These two Canadian stocks are showing real strength in the AI space, and they’ve got the numbers to back it up.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is gaining traction with its AI-infused supply chain platform, showing strong financial growth and an expanding reach, making it a solid long-term tech investment.
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) has seen a 200% stock price increase in a year due to its focus on AI infrastructure and technology solutions, backed by robust financial performance and strategic partnerships.
  • Both Kinaxis and Celestica are leveraging AI to transform operations, positioning themselves for continued growth in Canada's tech sector.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword in Canada’s tech sector. In reality, it’s becoming an essential part of how companies are transforming their operations and boosting efficiency. From supply chain management to advanced hardware solutions, AI is helping businesses adapt faster than ever before. In this article, I’ll talk about two Canadian stocks that are riding the AI wave with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. These tech stocks aren’t just keeping up with trends but are actively shaping them.

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis stock

The first one is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a software company based in Ottawa that’s best known for its AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform called Maestro. This platform combines machine learning, optimization, and heuristics to give global enterprises the agility and transparency they need to manage complex supply chains.

After climbing by 7.2% in March alone, Kinaxis stock currently trades at $138.78 per share with a market cap of $3.8 billion. Let me give you a quick look at what’s been happening with Kinaxis lately. In the latest earnings report for the fourth quarter ended in December 2025, Kinaxis posted record results with SaaS (software as a service) revenue growing 19% YoY (year-over-year) to US$97.2 million. Its annual recurring revenue also jumped by 20% to US$433 million.

The company’s strong financial growth trends are mainly due to its focus on large global enterprises in sectors like semiconductors, data storage, and oil and gas. Kinaxis is expanding its reach with over 100 software deals exceeding US$1 million total contract value and over 20 deals above US$1 million average annual contract value.

In the long run, Kinaxis stock looks even stronger as it continues to invest in AI and go-to-market execution. With a record-breaking quarter behind it and a clear plan for future growth, this tech stock is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for something with real staying power.

Celestica stock

Now, let’s talk about another Canadian tech stock that’s making waves in the AI space — Celestica (TSX:CLS). This company mainly designs, manufactures, and provides hardware platforms and supply chain solutions. It works across two main segments, Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions, which help it serve customers from aerospace to cloud computing.

After rallying by 200% over the last year, Celestica stock currently trades at $417.61 per share with a market cap of $48.2 billion. The company’s strong performance in recent months is mainly due to its focus on AI infrastructure and advanced technology solutions.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Celestica posted record results with revenue jumping by 44% YoY to US$3.7 billion. Its adjusted quarterly earnings also surged to US$1.89 per share, exceeding guidance. Strong demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment and the strategic expansion of manufacturing capacity globally are continuing to boost its financial growth. The company is now investing heavily in AI infrastructure, including a major U.S. expansion set for 2027 to support Alphabet-owned Google’s TPU systems.

For the long term, Celestica stock looks even stronger as it continues to deepen ties with tech giants like AMD through collaborations on next-gen AI platforms. With a clear roadmap and strong execution, this tech stock is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for something that could deliver solid returns in the years ahead.

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