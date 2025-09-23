TFSA Investors: These 2 TSX Stocks Might Be Big Winners for Your Portfolio

These two TSX growth stocks can offer the right balance of growth and stability for investors seeking long-term success.

Investing in the stock market during September is typically tricky for Canadian stock market investors. This is a time of the year when there is plenty of volatility. Right now, gold prices are reaching record levels. At the same time, the TSX continues to surge to new all-time highs.

As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by almost 34% from its 52-week low. Despite the looming risk of a major market correction , the movement of the Canadian benchmark index over the last few weeks is encouraging many to believe that it’s the perfect time to invest in growth stocks .

If you have a well-balanced portfolio, it cannot hurt to look into growth stocks. The only question is, which growth stocks will be good holdings right now?

That’s why today, we will discuss growth stocks with a relatively lower degree of risk that you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a $5.18 billion market-cap Canadian company providing software solutions for supply chain management and sales and operations planning. The tech stock has several software solutions that it offers in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company’s RapidResponse product is one of many flagship offerings that help clients streamline operations and meet the increasingly complex demands of their respective industries.

The company’s earnings paint a clear picture of the potential it offers. It recently reported strong earnings in the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its year-over-year revenue increased by 15%. In this period, it saw a 270% surge in subscription term licenses, and its gross profit increased by 64%.

The company continues to develop more artificial intelligence capabilities to increase business even more. As of this writing, it trades for $183.29 per share.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another exciting Canadian tech stock to consider. It is the only healthcare-focused Canadian tech stock. It is the owner and operator of a portfolio of primary health clinics, delivering solutions to digitize and improve healthcare systems through technology. The onset of the pandemic accelerated the rise of tech-based solutions for healthcare, and the company has kept the momentum going.

The last five years have seen WELL Health’s revenue increase by over 1,700% in 2024. The sharp surge in its cash flows and profitability accompanied its revenue increase. In its most recent quarter, WELL Health saw its revenue increase by 57% and its free cash flow increased by 34%. The company is well-positioned to grow its portfolio of clinics in Canada.

As of this writing, WELL Health stock trades for $4.94 per share.

Foolish takeaway

When it comes to investing in growth stocks, there are plenty of high-quality options to consider for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Kinaxis stock, while having its risks, offers investors solid long-term growth potential. Its high-quality SaaS model that meets a growing demand can become a good growth story. WELL Health stock can be a good investment if you can stomach a greater degree of risk for the potential of high rewards.

All that said, it’s important to remember that stock market investing is inherently risky. I recommend getting into growth-focused investments after taking measures to protect your capital with defensive investments diversified across several equity securities.