1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

Here’s why this reliable real estate giant is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at a 25% discount.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Published
Key Points

  • Share prices can diverge from business quality, creating opportunities to buy high‑quality, dividend‑paying stocks on the dip—CAPREIT is one such example.
  • CAPREIT, as Canada’s largest residential landlord, offers defensive, recurring rental income and steady dividend growth while appearing attractively valued relative to its historical norms.
One of the most important principles in long-term investing is remembering that share prices and business quality don’t always move in sync. Sometimes, even the best companies get beaten down by broader market fears, interest rate cycles, or temporary headwinds, creating opportunities for Canadian investors to buy some of the best stocks trading at undervalued prices.

Furthermore, when you buy high-quality stocks on the dip that pay a dividend, you also lock in a higher yield that can provide income for decades.

One of the best stocks on the TSX that’s trading off its highs today is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), better known as CAPREIT.

The $6.3 billion residential real estate investment trust (REIT) is now trading roughly 25% down from its 52-week high, largely due to the elevated interest rates over the last few years that have been pressuring REITs across the real estate sector.

But despite the drop in valuation, CAPREIT continues to offer a ton of long-term potential as an income generator for Canadian investors. In fact, it’s one of the few Canadian stocks that can provide both stability and steady income growth for a lifetime.

Why is CAPREIT one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now?

At a time when there continues to be significant economic uncertainty despite expectations of lower interest rates in the near term, defensive stocks with long-term growth potential are some of the best investments you can make.

CAPREIT is ideal because it’s Canada’s largest residential landlord, with a portfolio of properties and assets diversified all across the country.

Therefore, since people always need a place to live, regardless of how the economy is doing, that built-in demand makes residential REITs like CAPREIT some of the most defensive businesses you can own, especially compared to other real estate categories like office or retail, which have faced structural challenges in recent years.

The consistent revenue and cash flow it generates allow CAPREIT to consistently return cash to investors while retaining funds to invest in growing its operations.

In fact, the company has a long history of growing its funds from operations (FFO) through both high-quality acquisitions and the upgrading or development of its own properties.

Therefore, it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy, offering consistent dividend payments every month while growing the value of its assets and the cash flow it generates over the long haul.

How cheap is CAPREIT?

Right now, CAPREIT is trading just off its 52-week low and roughly 25% below its 52-week high, making it look like one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now. However, while a lower share price can highlight stocks that may be undervalued, it’s essential to evaluate the business yourself to determine how cheap it really is.

With CAPREIT trading at just over $40 per unit at the time of writing, its forward price-to-funds-from-operations (P/FFO) ratio is just 15.6 times, which is roughly 21% below its five-year average forward P/FFO ratio of 19.7 times.

Furthermore, as the price of CAPREIT’s units has declined, its dividend yield has increased and now sits at roughly 3.85%, which is 25% higher than its five-year average forward yield of 3.08%.

Therefore, CAPREIT looks about 25% undervalued, matching its share price, and its average analyst target price is sitting at $48.58, a more than 20% premium to where the dividend stock trades today.

Additionally, analysts expect its growth to continue with its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimated to increase by 9.6% this year and another 4% next year.

So, while this high-quality and reliable Canadian dividend stock is trading at such a compelling discount, there’s no question it’s one of the best investments to buy now.

