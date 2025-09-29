Member Login
Home » Investing » BMO’s Chief Strategist Likes These 3 TSX Stocks

BMO’s Chief Strategist Likes These 3 TSX Stocks

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) and more interesting picks that BMO and company are right to highlight.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BMO Chief Strategist Brian Belski thinks the bull market can continue and highlights Canadian names to buy as the S&P 500 chases new highs.
  • Top picks: Gildan (TSX:GIL) — value play after solid acquisition (~18.5x trailing P/E); Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) — Freedom Mobile growth and ~3.3% yield (~12.8x P/E); Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) — defensive, wide moat (~21.6x forward P/E).

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Chief Strategist Brian Belski is a seasoned veteran who’s worth tuning into whenever he has a bold prediction. I have deep respect for the man who correctly called for the TSX Index beating the S&P 500 in 2025. While the year still has just over three months to go, it doesn’t look like the S&P 500 has what it takes to outpace the TSX Index, especially as investors grow just a bit more wary over valuations, which remain relatively stretched on the U.S. market indices.

Either way, Belski recently named a handful of Canadian stocks that investors might wish to consider buying as the “bull market lives on” and the S&P 500 looks to make a run for 7,000 by the end of the year. Here are three standouts.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) is a fantastic Canadian company that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves, probably because of its mere $12 billion market cap. Either way, the long-time consolidator kicked off a powerful rally that started in the spring season of 2024. Over the last two years, shares have more than doubled, rising just shy of 119%.

Despite the surge, the shares still look as undervalued as ever, currently going for 18.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). The generic clothing maker has been able to keep operating costs low, thanks in part to its exceptional managers. In a market that’s gravitating towards value, I think the essential apparel maker can continue to shine.

The latest Hanesbrands acquisition, I think, was a genius one that could bring forth another wave of gains. Brian Belski and his team are spot-on to highlight the name.

Quebecor

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is another fairly small ($9.8 billion market cap) company that I’ve been incredibly bullish on over the last two years. As its telecom rivals soured, QBR.B stock has risen close to 49% in the last two years. The rally probably isn’t over yet, either, with its low multiple (12.8 times trailing P/E) and the disruptive wireless force that is Freedom Mobile.

Indeed, Vidéotron is a Quebec-based success and as the same managers look to replicate the success nationwide, I do think there’s more room for steady, predictable earnings growth. The stock has a 3.3% yield, with a chart that’s the envy of the Canadian telecom industry.

As noted previously, Canadians want value and through Freedom, Quebecor is providing that value in a big way to an expanding number of folks across the nation. There’s still work to be done as Quebecor invests in growth, but with a pristine balance sheet and lower rates on the way, I see the telecom as having the means to lead the pack for years to come.

Waste Connections

Finally, we have Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a brilliant defensive pick that’s slid 15% from its recent highs. Indeed, waste collection isn’t the most attractive business out there, especially in an environment where everybody is focused on AI.

That said, the 21.6 times forward P/E multiple looks very reasonable, especially for a firm with one of the widest economic moats in Canada. The 0.73% dividend yield isn’t anything to get too excited about, but it is poised for some serious long-term growth. As such, shareholders should stick with the name, even as the defensives take a backseat in this raging bull market. For beginning investors worried about a recession, WCN stock might be the best name to consider buying up.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

3 Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects but are trading cheap, making them solid long-term picks.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as LMN and MAL can help you beat the TSX Index over the next…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

cloud computing
Investing

3 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $25,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three reliable Canadian stocks can strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's one of the best ETFs that investors can buy in their TFSAs, offering both a tonne of reliability and…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is Hitting New Highs: Too Late to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica continues to see momentum in its business as demand from the artificial intelligence boom boosts demand.

Read more »

semi truck with cargo drives on highway
Investing

The Economy Shrank Last Quarter, so Here’s What Canadian Investors Should Do Now

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII) stock is down and out but remains a great value buy as recession fears grow overblown.

Read more »