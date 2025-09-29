Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Earn Over $5,000 a Year in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

How to Earn Over $5,000 a Year in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) offers a high dividend yield and is poised for a 40% price gain, along with stable income, amid restructuring efforts.
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) delivers a robust 6% dividend yield, driven by strategic sales growth and innovative branding, while leveraging its asset-light model to maintain profitability.
  • By investing $90,000 equally in these two TSX stocks, investors can earn $5,300 annually in dividends while capitalizing on potential capital growth and strong fundamentals.

A low-cost strategy to begin a recurring passive-income stream is to invest in quality dividend stocks. In addition to a company’s dividend yield, it’s essential to analyze its fundamentals to ensure these payouts are sustainable across business cycles.

Moreover, the best dividend stocks will help you amplify total returns via long-term capital gains. So, let’s see how you can earn $5,000 a year in dividends with less than $100,000 in savings.

TSX dividend stock #1

Valued at a market cap of $1.14 billion, Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) develops enterprise software solutions through two segments:

  • Interactive Management Group provides contact centre and customer communication management software across voice, video, and digital channels.
  • Asset Management Group offers network infrastructure, operations support systems, transit solutions, and enterprise mobility management to telecommunications, utilities, transportation, and government sectors worldwide.

The TSX tech stock is forecast to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $1.08 per share in fiscal 2025 (ending in October), which translates to a yield of almost 5.2%. Moreover, its annual dividend is forecast to increase to $1.40 per share in 2027, raising the effective yield to 6.75%.

Enghouse Systems navigated a challenging quarter, with revenue declining to $125.6 million. The enterprise software provider completed a $3 million restructuring initiative targeting operations, professional services, and administrative functions while preserving its sales organization. Management expects this cost reduction to yield quarterly savings of $2 to $2.5 million going forward, reflecting the company’s focus on aligning expenses with current revenue levels rather than pursuing unprofitable growth.

Recurring revenue remained stable at $87.8 million, representing 70% of total revenue and providing defensive characteristics during the downturn.

The Interactive Management Group segment continues to face headwinds from reduced video collaboration demand as companies mandate return-to-office policies.

Enghouse stock is forecast to increase free cash flow from $130 million in 2024 to $141.8 million in 2027. If the TSX dividend stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could gain more than 40% over the next 18 months. After accounting for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 50%.

TSX dividend stock #2

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA) increased same-store sales by 2.1% year over year in the second quarter despite a challenging macro environment. Top-line growth was driven by increases in customer traffic and average check size, with strength in the organic delivery channel that has historically proven difficult to expand.

Management’s brand-building initiatives resonated with consumers, including innovative menu additions like new stuffed-crust flavours and strategic partnerships with professional sports teams.

The company leveraged the momentum of the playoff season through targeted promotions and social media campaigns, while celebrating Pizza 73’s 40th anniversary with community-focused marketing.

Royalty pool system sales increased 3.9% to $161.4 million, generating royalty income of $10.3 million for the quarter. The addition of 20 net new restaurants to the royalty pool on January 1st contributed to this growth alongside same-store sales improvements.

Pizza Pizza’s asset-light model enables it to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.93 per share, indicating a yield of roughly 6%. A focus on value messaging, digital innovation, and convenience positioning differentiates it from competitors.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enghouse Systems$20.742,170$0.30$651Quarterly
Pizza Pizza Royalty$15.422,918$0.078$227Monthly

A total investment of $90,000 split equally between the two TSX stocks should help you earn more than $5,300 in annual dividends. Canadian investors should consider identifying other such fundamentally strong dividend stocks to diversify their portfolio and lower overall risk.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's one of the best ETFs that investors can buy in their TFSAs, offering both a tonne of reliability and…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

How to Kickstart Your Earnings on 3 Dividend Stocks (Don’t Delay!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to kickstart your earnings? Here are 3 dividend stocks every investor needs to buy right away for long-term income…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Market Watch: 3 TSX Stocks Showing Signs of a Major Breakout

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are well-positioned to sustain an upward trend and reach their highest levels.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Intact Financial should help you generate steady gains over the next 18…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA to generate decades of passive and tax-free income.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a TFSA? These Index ETFs Are Great for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Investors can create a globally diversified, low-cost portfolio with just three index ETFs.

Read more »